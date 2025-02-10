Taylor Swift Got Booed at the 2025 Super Bowl and Her Reaction Left Everyone in Awe

Sunday dawned a bit different for Taylor Swift. When the 35-year-old singer decided to show her love for current flame Travis Kelce by attending the Super Bowl LIX, it seemed not everyone in the crowd was all that impressed, or welcoming. Swift was shown on the Jumbotron at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, February 9 as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Philadelphia Eagles, but ended up shocked, as the crowd booed at her.

Swift was attending Sunday’s Big Game to support boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Chiefs. If the Kansas City Chiefs win this year's Super Bowl, they'd become the first NFL team in history to win three consecutive titles. Swift came simply dressed for a sports day out in a white top and blue denim shorts, and sat beside Ice Spice. As per media reports, her entourage included the Haim sisters, Ashley Avignone, parents Andrea and Scott Swift and brother Austin Swift. As soon as she was shown on the Jumbotron, things went a little south for the “All Too Well” singer.

Unlike Adam Sandler and Paul Rudd, who were shown on the Jumbotron and met with cheers, Swift faced something rather unfamiliar. She was booed at by the crowd, and while social media went a little off-topic about why she was getting jeers, it was presumably from the sizable presence of Philadelphia Eagles fans in the stadium. As one Redditor claimed, "She’s not special, Eagles fans boo Santa Claus." What another fan couldn't get over was, "[that] she’s from the greater Philly area is the funniest part!" NFL shared a clip of her reaction to it as well.

When the booing started, Swift looked at Ice Spice, pouted a little and then said, “What's going on?” Just like her hit song, she then laughed and shook it off, and one fan had the perfect comment to add, “Taylor Swift ignores booing while thinking about how many digits are in her bank account.” More fans rallied, writing, “She sold out 3 shows in this exact stadium, unlike the people booing.” Another comment paid homage to her, “Bombastic side eye!” Plenty of fans were angry on her behalf, writing, “People are so rude! I love football and I love seeing Taylor happy cheering on her man!”

Plenty of stars came to her defense as well. Serena Williams took to X to tell Swift not to worry about the haters in a post, “I love you @taylorswift 13 don't listen to those boos!!!” Another fan had a longer note to add, “I feel bad for her. All things considered, she's not actually doing much for attention compared to other celebrities. She doesn't have a huge social media presence, only shows up to events that are specifically for celebrities like music award shows, isn't really involved in any major controversies (her worst sin being that she uses her private jet too much), and she treats her loyal fans with respect, but some people deeply, DEEPLY hate her, and I just don't get it.” That said, the "side eye" did earn Swift a few memes!