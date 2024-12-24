Test Yourself: Guess Which Painting Was Created by a Famous Artist

Great artists had a recognizable style and favorite subjects to paint. Claude Monet, for example, liked to paint lilies, while Edgar Degas liked to paint ballerinas. So we decided to find out how well our readers know about the art of painting. We have selected several pairs of similar paintings and suggest you to determine which of them was painted by a particular artist.

1. Which of these paintings was painted by Vincent van Gogh?

2. Which of these paintings was painted by Rembrandt?

3. Which of these paintings was painted by Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec?

4. Which of these paintings was painted by Edgar Degas?

5. Which of these paintings was painted by Titian?

6. Which of these paintings was painted by Edmund Leighton?

7. Which of these paintings was painted by Édouard Manet?

8. Which of these paintings was painted by Pierre-Auguste Renoir?

9. Which of these paintings was painted by Edvard Munch?

10. Which of these paintings was painted by Claude Monet?

11. Which of these paintings was painted by Gustav Klimt?

12. Which of these paintings was painted by Pablo Picasso?

13. Which of these paintings was painted by Amedeo Modigliani?

