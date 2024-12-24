Test Yourself: Guess Which Painting Was Created by a Famous Artist
Great artists had a recognizable style and favorite subjects to paint. Claude Monet, for example, liked to paint lilies, while Edgar Degas liked to paint ballerinas. So we decided to find out how well our readers know about the art of painting. We have selected several pairs of similar paintings and suggest you to determine which of them was painted by a particular artist.
1. Which of these paintings was painted by Vincent van Gogh?
2. Which of these paintings was painted by Rembrandt?
3. Which of these paintings was painted by Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec?
4. Which of these paintings was painted by Edgar Degas?
5. Which of these paintings was painted by Titian?
6. Which of these paintings was painted by Edmund Leighton?
7. Which of these paintings was painted by Édouard Manet?
8. Which of these paintings was painted by Pierre-Auguste Renoir?
9. Which of these paintings was painted by Edvard Munch?
10. Which of these paintings was painted by Claude Monet?
11. Which of these paintings was painted by Gustav Klimt?
12. Which of these paintings was painted by Pablo Picasso?
13. Which of these paintings was painted by Amedeo Modigliani?
1. © Vase with twelve sunflowers / Vincent van Gogh / Philadelphia Museum of Art / Wikimedia Commons
© Bouquet of Sunflowers / Claude Monet / Metropolitan Museum of Art / Wikimedia Commons
2. © Girl at a Window (Rosalba Peale) / Rembrandt Peale / El Paso Museum of Art / Wikimedia Commons
© Girl at a Window / Rembrandt / Dulwich Picture Gallery / Wikimedia Commons
3. © Porträt des Vincent van Gogh / Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec / Van Gogh Museum / Wikimedia Commons
© L’Arlésienne (Porträt der Mme Ginoux) / Vincent van Gogh / Metropolitan Museum of Art / Wikimedia Commons
4. © The Dancer / Pierre-Auguste Renoir / National Gallery of Art / Wikimedia Commons
© Waiting / Edgar Degas / Getty Center / Wikimedia Commons
5. © Woman in Blue / Thomas Gainsborough / Hermitage Museum / Wikimedia Commons
© La Bella / Titian / Galleria Palatina / Wikimedia Commons
6. © ’Till Death Do Us Part’ / Edmund Leighton / Forbes Magazine Collection / Wikimedia Commons
© The Unequal Marriage / Vassili Vladimirovich Pukiryov / Tretyakov Gallery / Wikimedia Commons
7. © The Railway. / Édouard Manet / National Gallery of Art / Wikimedia Commons
© La loge / Pierre-Auguste Renoir / Courtauld Institute of Art / Wikimedia Commons
8. © La Grenouillère / Claude Monet / Metropolitan Museum of Art / Wikimedia Commons
© La Grenouillère / Pierre-Auguste Renoir / Nationalmuseum / Wikimedia Commons
9. © Young girl in a park / Berthe Morisot / Musée des Augustins / Wikimedia Commons
© Ashes / Edvard Munch / National Museum of Art, Architecture and Design / Wikimedia Commons
10. © Promenade in the Garden / Frederick Carl Frieseke / Wikimedia Commons
© Madame Monet wearing a kimono / Claude Monet / Museum of Fine Arts Boston / Wikimedia Commons
11. © Memory of the Garden at Etten (Ladies of Arles) / Vincent van Gogh / Hermitage Museum / Wikimedia Commons
© Woman with fan / Gustav Klimt / Private Collection / Wikimedia Commons
12. © Pablo Picasso / Wikimedia Commons
© Harold Weston / Wikimedia Commons
13. © Artmemories101 / Wikimedia Commons
© CC BY-SA 4.0 Deed
© Henri Matisse / Hermitage, Saint Petersburg / Wikimedia Commons
