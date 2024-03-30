The 24 Most Attractive Actresses Older Than 50 According to Ordinary People

The allure of Hollywood has long been associated with youth, but one Reddit thread has turned that notion on its head. It’s time to shine a spotlight on the actresses who have crossed the 50-year threshold and are setting screens ablaze with their undeniable presence.

These women are more than just seasoned veterans of the silver screen; they are icons of beauty, radiating a heat that defies age. Join us as we count down the 24 hottest actresses over 50, as voted by the discerning members. They’re not just aging gracefully—they’re redefining what it means to be hot at any age.

24. Elle Macpherson, 59 years

23. Sandra Bullock, 59 years

22. Marisa Tomei, 59 years

21. Marie Osmond, 64 years

20. Sofía Vergara, 51 years

19. Teri Hatcher, 59 years

18. Julia Louis-Dreyfus, 63 years

17. Angela Basset, 65 years

16. Helen Mirren, 78 years

15. Jessica Lange, 74 years

14. Cate Blanchett, 54 years

13. Nigella Lawson, 64 years

12. Michelle Pfeiffer, 65 years

11. Susanna Hoffs, 65 years

10. Demi Moore, 61 years

9. Katey Sagal, 70 years

8. Julianne Moore, 63 years

7. Christie Brinkley, 70 years

6. Lucy Liu, 55 years

5. Jennifer Aniston, 55 years

4. Nicole Kidman, 56 years

3. Diane Lane, 59 years

2. Elizabeth Hurley, 58 years

1. Salma Hayek, 57 years

You thought only the ladies could age gracefully? Next up, we present the 15 actors who defy time and keep getting more handsome!

