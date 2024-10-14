The Most Handsome Man in the World Has Been Announced, and It’s Not Brad Pitt
Dr. Julian De Silva, head of the London Centre for Advanced Facial Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery, conducted a study using computer facial mapping technology. Through this method, he identified the most beautiful man in the world based on facial symmetry and proportions. Check out the top 10!
Dr. Julian De Silva, a prominent facial cosmetic surgeon, utilized the ancient Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty to scientifically determine the ten most handsome men in the world. This ratio, 1.618 (ϕ):1, is considered an ideal standard of beauty, with the closer a face conforms to this proportion, the more aesthetically pleasing it is believed to be.
“These brand-new computer mapping techniques allow us to solve some of the mysteries of what it is that makes someone physically beautiful, and the technology is useful when planning patients’ surgery,” De Silva said.
10. Shah Rukh Khan
9. Idris Elba
8. Charles Melton
7. Nicholas Hoult
6. George Clooney
5. Jack Lowden
4. Robert Pattison
3. Paul Mescal
2. Lucien Laviscount
1. Aaron Taylor-Johnson
Using this method, De Silva conducted a detailed analysis and found that Aaron Taylor-Johnson ranks as the most handsome man on the planet, according to the scientific measurement of facial symmetry and proportions. He leads the list of individuals whose facial features align most closely with the Golden Ratio.
