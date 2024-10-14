The Most Handsome Man in the World Has Been Announced, and It’s Not Brad Pitt

7 hours ago

Dr. Julian De Silva, head of the London Centre for Advanced Facial Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery, conducted a study using computer facial mapping technology. Through this method, he identified the most beautiful man in the world based on facial symmetry and proportions. Check out the top 10!

Dr. Julian De Silva, a prominent facial cosmetic surgeon, utilized the ancient Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty to scientifically determine the ten most handsome men in the world. This ratio, 1.618 (ϕ):1, is considered an ideal standard of beauty, with the closer a face conforms to this proportion, the more aesthetically pleasing it is believed to be.

“These brand-new computer mapping techniques allow us to solve some of the mysteries of what it is that makes someone physically beautiful, and the technology is useful when planning patients’ surgery,” De Silva said.

10. Shah Rukh Khan

Allstar/FD/Mary Evans Picture Library/East News

9. Idris Elba

Priscilla Grant/Everett Collection/East News

8. Charles Melton

Faye Sadou/Associated Press/East News

7. Nicholas Hoult

Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Abaca/East News

6. George Clooney

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

5. Jack Lowden

Invision/Invision/East News

4. Robert Pattison

Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Abaca/East News

3. Paul Mescal

Ik Aldama/DPA/East News

2. Lucien Laviscount

Quoin Pics/Everett Collection/East News

1. Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/East News

Using this method, De Silva conducted a detailed analysis and found that Aaron Taylor-Johnson ranks as the most handsome man on the planet, according to the scientific measurement of facial symmetry and proportions. He leads the list of individuals whose facial features align most closely with the Golden Ratio.

Check out the same list of the most beautiful women in the world according to science here.

Preview photo credit Allstar/FD/Mary Evans Picture Library/East News, Evan Agostini/Invision/East News, Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Abaca/East News, Vianney Le Caer/Invision/East News

