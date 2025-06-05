The Real Reason People Worried About Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas’ Relationship

Fans were shocked in August 2013 when Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas briefly split.

“Catherine and Michael are taking some time apart to evaluate and work on their marriage,” a rep for the actress told CNN at the time.

A month later, Michael told People, “We’re working things out, talking, and we’ll see how she goes.”

By April 2014, the couple appeared back together at the Monte Cristo Awards. In 2015, Michael told during the interview that their relationship was “stronger than ever.”

“It can’t be a one-way street,” he said about their marriage. “But I’m crazy about her. And yeah, I think every couple has their difficult times. The only problem is, as you well know, we’re all in the public eye, and it tends to get a little more exposed than most.”

They celebrated their 15th anniversary later that year and became grandparents in 2017. Their second grandchild arrived in 2020.