The Real Reason People Worried About Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas’ Relationship
In 2023, rumors of a breakup swirled around Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas. This is what happened.
There was a temporary breakup.
Fans were shocked in August 2013 when Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas briefly split.
“Catherine and Michael are taking some time apart to evaluate and work on their marriage,” a rep for the actress told CNN at the time.
A month later, Michael told People, “We’re working things out, talking, and we’ll see how she goes.”
By April 2014, the couple appeared back together at the Monte Cristo Awards. In 2015, Michael told during the interview that their relationship was “stronger than ever.”
“It can’t be a one-way street,” he said about their marriage. “But I’m crazy about her. And yeah, I think every couple has their difficult times. The only problem is, as you well know, we’re all in the public eye, and it tends to get a little more exposed than most.”
They celebrated their 15th anniversary later that year and became grandparents in 2017. Their second grandchild arrived in 2020.
Selling their properties sparked new speculation.
Despite this, public interest and media rumors have been fed by other developments. The couple has been discreetly selling several of their properties, including their Los Angeles condo, according to the New York Post. Their primary home since 2019 is also reportedly up for sale.
These real estate moves have triggered speculation that the two might be preparing for a more permanent split. “People around them are whispering it must mean they’re headed for divorce,” RadarOnline.com reported.
What’s going on now.
Catherine and Michael are still going strong, celebrated their 24th anniversary in November 2024.
She marked the day on Instagram with wedding photos, writing, “24 years ago, I said I do. Happy Anniversary, darling Michael. Our love is like a hole in one.... You have to see it to believe it. ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️love you.”
In April 2025, a source told Closer that Catherine would be filming Kill Jackie, meaning time apart from Michael.
“It’s not ideal for him because he would prefer she never leaves his side, but he also loves to cheer her on and see her succeed so he’s sucking it up and promising her he’s fine with it, but he admits to his friends how dreadful things are without her around,” the insider said. “He says he doesn’t sleep well when she’s not in the bed, after so many years together, it’s like missing his security blanket.”
The couple hasn’t confirmed a divorce and has not officially commented on any of the ongoing buzz.
