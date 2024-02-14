The Story of “Geriatric Starlet,” Iris Apfel, Who Signed Her First Modeling Contract at 97

Huge glasses with black frames and bracelets strung up to her elbows has become her trademark. Style icon Iris Apfel celebrated her 100th birthday last month. The holder of a “black belt in shopping” became known at the age of 84 thanks to her collection of fashionable clothing and accessories. Later, she became the face of a cosmetics brand, starred in a biographical film, created a collection of glasses, and signed her first contract as a model. Here’s the story of a gorgeous woman that has 2 million followers on Instagram.