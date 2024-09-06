The Truth Behind Princess Catherine’s Current Health Battle Is Uncovered

The Princess of Wales, Catherine, is still going through preventative chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. At 42, she started her treatment in late February.

Princess Catherine is feeling better.

Princess Catherine is planning to reconnect with the public after facing a tough battle with cancer. She is "feeling much stronger and healthier," and she's ready to make her return to royal duties. For those who don’t know, the future Queen of England was diagnosed with cancer in March 2024. Since then, she has followed her doctors' advice and stayed out of the public eye. But now, as a loving mother of three, she’s eager to reconnect with the public, take on more engagements, and get back to her royal responsibilities. A source shared that Catherine is excited to move away from the focus on medical treatments and doctors' visits.

Princess Catherine is still undergoing chemotherapy.

Kensington Palace has provided a significant update on Prince William’s travel plans to Llanelli, South Wales. It's important to note that Catherine won't be joining her husband on this trip because she is still undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

Princess Catherine was recently spotted looking great during a visit to a church.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, made one more public appearance on August 25 since being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. She was seen attending Crathie Kirk, a small church in Scotland, accompanied by her husband, Prince William, as well as King Charles III and Queen Camilla. William drove the car, smiling as he conversed with his wife, and chose a navy blue suit for the occasion. The royal family typically spends their summers at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Prior to this, Catherine was last seen in public in July at the Wimbledon men’s singles final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic. Catherine has been gradually returning to public life at a slow pace following the news of her health challenges.

Here’s what we know about her journey through chemotherapy.

Justin Ng / Avalon/Photoshot/East News

In a heartfelt message before her appearance at Trooping the Colour on June 15, the Princess of Wales shared that her treatment is making “good progress.” However, she openly admitted that she’s having “good days and bad days.” While she’s been working from home, she reminded everyone that she’s “not out of the woods yet.”

Princess Catherine expressed hope of attending a few public events over the summer, but she urged people not to see these as her return to full public life. The Princess and her family—Prince William and their three children—have spent some of their summer break at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, where they were seen enjoying the Bear Grylls’ Go Wild festival.

Justin Ng / Avalon/Photoshot/East News

In a statement released on June 14, Kensington Palace also shared a new photo of Princess Catherine, showing her leaning against a tree in Windsor Park. Alongside the photo, she expressed her gratitude for all the kind messages of support and encouragement she’s received over the last few months. These messages, she said, have made a world of difference for both her and William, helping them through the toughest times. Kate candidly described her experience with chemotherapy, saying that she feels weak, tired, and has to listen to her body’s need for rest. But on the good days, when she feels stronger, she cherishes the time spent engaging in school life, enjoying personal activities that bring her energy and positivity, and doing a bit of work from home.

Princess Catherine has not yet returned to a full schedule of public engagements. Any future appearances will be carefully decided based on how she’s feeling at the time. There is no set timeline for her return to full-time duties, as she is being given the time she needs to rest and recover.

