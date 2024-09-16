“They Hired an Actor to Play Their Kid,” Jessica Biel’s Son’s Rare Public Appearance Causes Controversy

Jessica Biel’s latest outing with her son sparked a lot of discussion, with many questioning how genetics could produce a child who looks so unlike his parents. Since Biel and her husband, Justin Timberlake, typically keep their children away from the spotlight, her son’s appearance at a recent sports event caught people’s attention. Some even speculated whether he was actually their biological child, given the noticeable differences in his looks compared to his famous parents.

Jessica Biel attended the U.S. Open with her nine-year-old son, Silas. The actress, best known for her role in *The Sinner*, enjoyed a day at the tournament with her son, whom she shares with her husband of twelve years, Justin Timberlake. Their visit to the second round of the New York City championship provided a great opportunity for some special mother-son bonding.

For the event, Biel looked stunning in a cream pantsuit, which she paired with a simple white T-shirt. The 42-year-old actress styled her short hair in a sleek, straight look and accessorized with a tennis-themed necklace. Silas, meanwhile, appeared more grown-up in gray joggers and a blue-and-green striped rugby polo. The mother and son seemed to be having a great time together. At one point, Biel enthusiastically pointed something out to her 9-year-old, prompting him to stand up for a better view.

Although fans were happy to witness Biel’s rare outing with her son, some quickly pointed out that he doesn’t resemble his parents. “Who is the father, Jessica?” one person questioned. “This kid doesn’t look like any of them,” another user concurred. “Is Timberlake really the dad?” a third commenter joked.

Some even thought that the child in the photos wasn’t the couple’s son. “Theory: they hired a random actor kid to play Silas to continue to respect his privacy,” one user wrote.

However, many people found these comments ridiculous. “These comments are why parents hide their children from the public,” one person wrote. “He is a carbon copy of his mama,” another follower commented. “He looks just like her, adorable,” another user agreed.



Many people thought these remarks were absurd. “He’s a good combo of both of them,” one user noted. Another follower commented, “He’s a spitting image of his mom.” A third user added, “He has her nose and when Jess was younger she had dark hair.”

Jessica Biel has openly admitted that balancing her career and parenting can be challenging. She said that it takes constant effort to juggle work responsibilities while being present for her children.

“It’s not easy balancing your whole life. Trying to be around your kids, your partners, and friends and still have time for yourself and work. I don’t think I do it well, necessarily. I feel like I’m constantly being pulled in a thousand directions, and I think I do that thing where I go ‘It’s all great!’ and inside is a crazy turmoil of ocean waves crashing and I’m trying to figure it all out,” she shared in an interview.

