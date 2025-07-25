Top 10 Bags That Can Make You Look on Trend This Summer
Like clockwork, summer is back and this season’s bag trends are giving classic styles a fun refresh. From cute canvas totes to playful fringes, there’s something for all. Whether you’re after a beachy woven bag, a vintage throwback, or just something stylish and practical, there are plenty of warm-weather options to choose from.
1. Sculptural bags
These are all about embracing different shapes and according to designer Valerie Blaise, summer is the perfect time to have fun with bold shapes. Sculptured bags are perfect for making a simple outfit look super stylish.
Style tip:
- Pair one with a minimal look, like a plain dress, or jeans and a tank, to instantly elevate your vibe.
2. Hollow woven crochet tote
If you’re looking for a cute yet practical bag that is beach and pool perfect, then the woven crochet bag is the one for you. This crochet technique is fun and breezy.
Style tip:
- Pair it with a crisp cotton shirt dress for effortless office elegance, or dress it down with a breezy cover-up and slides for a chic vacation-ready look. Perfect for busy days when you need both style and practicality in one bag.
3. Reviving vintage
Time to get inspired by grandma’s closet. Vintage-style bags are making a major comeback with ’90s and early 2000s shapes, fun details, and soft materials. Designers are loving worn-in leather that looks a little imperfect in the best way. The plus side is that it might even be in your house.
Style tip:
- Pair it with modern basics like jeans and a tee or a simple slip dress for that effortless look.
4. Sheer mesh
Light, breezy, and quietly cool, sheer mesh bags are making waves this summer. With their airy, see-through designs, they’re the perfect accessory for minimalists who still want to make a subtle statement. From delicate totes to barely-there bucket bags, these styles add a fresh, modern twist to any warm-weather outfit.
Style tip:
- Pair one with a neutral dress or a linen co-ord to keep things effortless and chic.
5. Butter yellow bag
It’s the color of sunshine, flowers and smiley faces, making it the perfect color trend for summer. So why not splash a little positivity into your outfit with a bag of butter yellow?
Style tip:
- This color blends more effortlessly with both rich tones (like chocolate or plum) and soft spring shades (like sky blue or blush). This subtle shift adds warmth to your outfit and makes your look feel more polished and intentional.
6. Wild woven
Basic woven handbags are out. Make way for the woven bag, perfect for the wild child. This playful handbag is a great addition to any summer fit, with its fun fringes that add some bounce to your style.
7. Stripes Reimagined
Stripes are going bold this summer, and they’re not just for the beach. With high-contrast colors that look like vintage beach umbrellas or retro resort vibes. Whether you love bright, fun shades or more classic neutrals, these striped bags, mixed with other textures, add a cool pop to any outfit.
Style tip:
- Just toss one on with a sundress or linen outfit, and you’re set.
8. Oversized tote
This summer, it’s about oversized totes that can carry it all and look good doing it. Designers like The Row, Bottega Veneta, and Loewe are leading the charge with big, slouchy styles in leather, canvas, and even woven fabrics.
Style tip:
- Leather, suede, woven, or canvas oversized totes in neutral tones with functional details like pockets or zippers, are smart enough to match your outfit.
9. Mini bag of fun
Tiny bags are getting a fun upgrade. It’s all about bold colors (think bubblegum pink, tangerine, and aqua) and cool shapes that look more like little pieces of art.
Style tip:
- Jelly textures, funky designs, and pops of color can make any outfit more fun.
10. The sausage-dog bag
That long, east-west shape is having a fresher moment. Alaïa’s Le Teckel bag, which was nicknamed after its sausage dog shape, blew up in 2024 and quickly became a cemented favorite because this summer it’s still standing strong with other designers jumping on the trend too.
Style tip:
- Textures like patent or smooth leather add polish, and you can carry them by the handle or as a clutch, depending on the vibe you’re going for.
