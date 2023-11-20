Top 10 Sexiest Bald Men of 2023, According to Study (Vin Diesel Has Been Dethroned)

Considering the golden ratio and other factors such as height, net worth, and public perception, a study has found the most attractive bald men in the world. These men were assessed on a scale of 1 to 10, and while some can’t agree more with the list, some people have criticized it.

Reboot, an SEO agency, conducted a thorough study to find the most attractive bald man among 20 celebrities. In addition to the factors mentioned above, the study also considered facial features, cranial shine, vocal attractiveness, and online search interest for terms like “shirtless.”



The researchers gathered data on each celebrity’s net worth and height, analyzed their facial features using computer vision algorithms, and measured the brightness of their heads as a percentage of a standard 60W light bulb. Voice analysis using Praat software determined vocal attractiveness based on a benchmark of 96Hz. Online interest in each celebrity’s shirtless or naked images was also taken into account. All these factors were combined to create a comprehensive index score out of 10. Below is the list of the top 10 hottest bald men, per the study results.