5 Steps and 1 Trendy Morning Routine to Get Glowing Skin Easily

Minimalist skincare is all about using fewer products that deliver maximum benefits. This approach not only saves time and money but also reduces the risk of skin irritation from overloading your skin with multiple products. By focusing on essential steps and clean ingredients, you can maintain healthy, radiant skin with ease.

Here you can find the Clean Girl morning routine step-by-step.

1. Gentle cleanse without water

Start your day with a gentle cleanser to remove any impurities and excess oils that accumulate overnight. Look for a cleanser with natural ingredients like chamomile or aloe vera, which soothe and hydrate the skin without stripping its natural moisture barrier. A beauty blogger suggests the French method of skincare—essentially, embracing the idea of not over-cleansing—was the catalyst for her simplified routine. She discovered that skipping a morning face wash helped maintain her skin’s softness and balance. Instead, she began gently applying micellar water to her face each morning, effectively refreshing her skin without stripping its natural oils.

2. Toner to balance pH

Toners and essences are fundamental components of any Korean skincare routine. Alicia Yoon, a respected Korean skincare expert and founder of Peach & Lily, explains that toners are designed to balance the skin’s pH levels, while essences provide a significant boost in hydration. Together, these products enhance the skin’s ability to absorb subsequent skincare treatments, resulting in plump, luminous skin. Understanding their importance, the blogger has been experimenting with a variety of hydrating toners and has found it essential to incorporate one of the following into both my morning and evening routines: Hydrating toners: These help maintain the skin’s moisture balance without stripping away natural oils. Look for ingredients like hyaluronic acid or glycerin to keep your skin supple and hydrated throughout the day. By integrating this step into your daily regimen, you can achieve a radiant and healthy complexion with ease.





Exfoliating toners: Experts suggest tailoring the use of exfoliating toners to your specific skin type for optimal results. For those with oily skin, applying an exfoliating toner one to three times a week is recommended to help manage excess oil and prevent breakouts. Individuals with normal skin types should use these toners once or twice weekly to maintain a balanced complexion. If you have dry or sensitive skin, it’s best to limit exfoliating toner use to once a week or every other week to avoid irritation and preserve your skin’s natural moisture barrier.

3. Morning serum with antioxidants

Vitamin C is celebrated as one of the top skin-brightening and antioxidant ingredients available—the “gold standard,” according to Alabama-based board-certified dermatologist Corey L. Hartman. Taking his advice to heart, she makes it a priority to include Vitamin C in her morning skincare routine. To complement her focus on hydration, she also incorporates a hyaluronic acid serum. Each morning, she alternates between using Vitamin C and hyaluronic acid to ensure her skin stays radiant and well-hydrated.

4. Moisturizer for locking the previous steps

Imagine being stranded on a desert island with only one skincare product to rely on. For the beauty blogger, that essential item would unquestionably be a face moisturizer. This indispensable product does more than just hydrate; its thoughtfully crafted formulations offer a range of benefits, including refining skin texture and diminishing the appearance of wrinkles. By effectively locking in moisture, the face moisturizer ensures that all the nourishing elements from previous steps like toners and serums are sealed in. This not only maximizes the efficacy of her entire skincare routine but also keeps her skin looking radiant and healthy, even in the most challenging environments.

5. Sunscreen of SPF level of at least 50

She isn’t particularly picky when it comes to sunscreen. Her primary requirements are a minimum SPF of 50 and a creamy formula that leaves no white cast. Additionally, since she applies it in the morning, she prefers a sunscreen that absorbs seamlessly into her skin and layers well under makeup. This straightforward approach ensures she receives robust sun protection without compromising her daily beauty routine.