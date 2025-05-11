Tyra Banks, 51, Stuns Fans With Her Transformation—Looks Unrecognizable
The 51-year-old supermodel, Tyra Banks, shocked her fans with her new look at The Daily Front Row’s 9th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards. She was barely recognizable due to major changes to her face, while the actual reasons for her new appearance divided opinions.
Tyra Banks stunned the audience at the Fashion L.A. Awards 2025 with a bold new look that featured thicker eyebrows and a silver shadow around her eyes. A warm blush was added to her cheekbones for a radiant glow, and a light pink, matte tint was worn on her lips for a finishing touch.
Tyra turned heads wearing a dark brown coat that fell towards her ankles and was secured with a belt around her waist. The former Victoria’s Secret angel received the Fashion Icon Award at the ceremony.
On her Instagram account, she wrote the following about her recent acknowledgement:
“Let me tell you... the road to ‘icon’ isn’t paved in gold — it’s paved in KEEP GOING.
Sleepless nights. Slammed doors. Doubters around every corner.
Some doors weren’t just closed — they were cemented shut. But guess what? I kicked them open with a SMiZE and a strut. And now? I see so many fierce ones RUNNING through. And that... that makes every broken heel and scraped knee worth it.
This moment isn’t just mine.
It’s for every dreamer who’s ever been told ‘no’ but heard ‘not yet’ instead.
It’s for the ones who smize through the storms, and strut through the sacrifices.”
Most users loved Tyra’s new look, like this comment: “Absolutely beautiful!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️” and this: “You look absolutely amazing, and the hair is laid okay”.
But some comments were less enthusiastic on Reddit, like this one: “I think it’s likely her eyebrows being far too dark and with the ends being obscured, it looks like she has a perpetual frowny face. The silver eyeliner is screaming at me a bit much. Lastly, I think we aren’t as used to seeing her with jet black hair. I wouldn’t say the look is scary, but definitely not my taste and definitely not how we are used to seeing her.”
