Viral Mysterious Portal That Can Connect People Between Worlds Causes Serious Debate

Last week, an innovative “portal” connecting New York, USA, and Dublin, Republic of Ireland, was unveiled, only to be temporarily closed within a week due to inappropriate conduct on the Dublin side. The portals, conceived by Lithuanian artist Benediktas Gylys, are an intriguing concept. They enable cities, currently New York and Dublin, with plans for additional cities in the future, to livestream footage to each other through large circular screens.

It was initially made to connect people between world.

NDZ/STAR MAX/IPx/Associated Press/East News

"Portals are an invitation to meet people above borders and differences and to experience our world as it really is, united and one," Gylys articulated in a statement. "The livestream provides a window between distant locations, allowing people to meet outside of their social circles and cultures, transcend geographical boundaries, and embrace the beauty of global interconnectedness." Lord Mayor of Dublin, Daithí De Róiste, echoed this sentiment, encouraging Dubliners and visitors alike to engage with the sculpture and extend a warm welcome to the global audience. The portal was initially met with enthusiasm, with numerous performances planned for both sides of the livestream in the coming months.

While the majority of responses are positive, a small minority ruins the experience.

NDZ/STAR MAX/IPx/Associated Press/East News

However, the initiative soon encountered issues when videos of inappropriate behavior from Dublin began circulating online. Instances included individuals holding up inappropriate images, displaying offensive language, and even mooning at the New York camera. Consequently, the portal was temporarily shut down as Dublin City Council sought "technical solutions" to address the problem.

The council explained that the portal's closure was necessitated by the actions of "a very small minority of people" who engaged in inappropriate behavior. "While we cannot control all of these actions, we are implementing some technical solutions to address this," the council stated. "We will continue to monitor the situation over the coming days with our partners in New York to ensure that portals continue to deliver a positive experience for both cities and the world."

While many people embraced the idea enthusiastically, others expressed reservations. One person commented, "It's a great idea if people had self-respect rather than using it to make a trashy video for likes." Additionally, some individuals raised concerns about the environmental impact of such extravagance, highlighting, "We need to find a balance between innovation and sustainability to ensure a better future for all."

