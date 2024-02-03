What the Cast of Mean Girls Looked Like in the 2004 Movie vs the 2024 Release

Almost exactly 20 years after the premiere of Mean Girls, a teen comedy with a star-studded cast that quickly went on to become a cult classic, the movie gets a new spin. Released on January, 2024, the new Mean Girls was adapted from the Broadway musical of the same name, and therefore tells its story through music. It gave the opportunity to see a completely different cast embody the characters we all know and love.

Cady Heron — Lindsay Lohan in 2004 and Angourie Rice in 2024

Regina George — Rachel McAdams in 2004 and Reneé Rapp in 2024

Aaron Samuels — Jonathan Bennett in 2004 and Christopher Briney in 2024

Gretchen Wieners — Lacey Chabert in 2004 and Bebe Wood in 2024

Karen Smith / Karen Shetty — Amanda Seyfried in 2004 and Avantika Vandanapu in 2024

Janis Ian / Janis ’Imi’ike — Lizzy Caplan in 2004 and Auliʻi Cravalho in 2024

Damian Hubbard — Daniel Franzese in 2004 and Jaquel Spivey in 2024

Mrs. George — Amy Poehler in 2004 and Busy Philipps in 2024

Ms. Heron — Ana Gasteyer in 2004 and Jenna Fischer in 2024

Coach Carr — Dwayne Hill in 2004 and Jon Hamm in 2024

Principal Duvall — Tim Meadows reprised his 2004 role

Ms. Norbury — Tina Fey reprised her 2004 role

Mean Girls is definitely not the first beloved movie to get a musical remake. In 2022, the world got to see Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical, 26 years after the premire of many people’s childhood classic Matilda. The cast was entirely changed and in this article you can see exactly how!

