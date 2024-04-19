«You Are My Mom and Dad,» a Single Mom Dresses as a Man to a Father-Son Event

Whitney Kittrell, a 27-year-old single mom, works hard to give her two kids a loving home even without a dad around. She’s a hospital cleaner and studying to become a respiratory therapist, showing how strong single parents can be.

Whitney doesn’t want her kids to miss out on anything because their dad is absent.

In 2017, her 5-year-old son, Lucas, wanted her to join the «dads and doughnuts» event at school. Even though it reminded her of their different family setup, she went to make him happy. «I want you to go,» he told her. «You’re my mom and my dad.» She dressed up like a dad, wearing big shorts, a T-shirt, a cap, and a fake beard. People loved the funny photo shared online, showing how much she cares about her son.

Lucas was thrilled and called her «the best Daddy ever.» Whitney said, «He’s joked about it every day since that I should wear a beard.» It made Whitney feel proud and loved, even though it was a bit strange at first. She knows their bond is special, even if it’s not the typical family. «I knew if I dressed up, it would make him laugh. It wasn’t about anybody knowing what I was doing or drawing attention to myself. It was just to make sure he had a good time.»

In a heartwarming reflection, Lucas cherished the special bond he shares with his mother. «She’s my best mom,» he beamed. «I feel happy, and I feel good when she went with me.» As the school day drew to a close, Lucas tenderly embraced Kittrell, showering her with affectionate kisses. Stepping into the school event felt daunting for Kittrell, pushing her beyond her comfort zone. Yet, Lucas’s gratitude melted her heart. «He thanked me for being there, for choosing to love him,» Kittrell revealed. Despite her divorce three years ago and her children’s father being absent, she finds solace in her son’s appreciation.

Her son’s appreciation makes all the sacrifices worth it.

For Kittrell, Lucas’s acknowledgment of her efforts brings immense joy. «Just knowing that the hard work and sacrifice that I put into raising them, it’s nice to have that recognition from him every once in awhile,» she shared. Despite their unconventional family setup, seeing her son’s happiness reassures her that they’re on the right path. In Lucas’s eyes, their love-filled bond trumps any societal norms, filling Kittrell’s heart with gratitude and contentment.