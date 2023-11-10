YouTuber Mr Beast Builds 100 Drinking Water Wells in Africa

A recent video by famous YouTuber MrBeast went viral after he travelled to Kenya and other various parts of Africa in order to build 100 drinking water wells. The massive project, which cost over thousands of dollars, will give over half a million people access to clean drinking water.

The YouTuber constructed 100 drinking water wells all over Africa.

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, is best known for spending millions helping people in his YouTube videos. His latest video titled “I built 100 wells in Africa” went viral and garnered over 72 million views. The YouTuber undertook a massive project in this video by going to various countries on Africa and building drinking water wells there.

In the video, MrBeast says, “It’s strange that a YouTuber has to do all this, but someone has to do it and if no one else does it, we will do it.” The massive project by the YouTuber included drilling 52 wells in Kenya through the use of a giant drill to reach an aquifer. They also improved school facilities there and constructed safe bridges between towns.

The initiative will change the lives of over 500 000 people.

MrBeast also constructed similar projects in Zimbabwe, Uganda, Somalia and Cameroon. Overall, around 500 000 people will benefit from the provision of safe drinking water. “Many believe that resources and funding from a powerful government are needed to have such a significant impact, but this is not true. It is possible to solve this big problem,” said MrBeast.

The video shows heartwarming reactions from the communities benefitting from MrBeast’s actions with them thanking him and celebrating. The project is a part of a greater initiative taken by the YouTuber known as “MrBeast Philanthropy” in order to help other disadvantaged communities around the world through money raised through fans as well as YouTube videos.