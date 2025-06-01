10 Beauty Procedures That May Be More Harmful Than Useful

Pouty lips have become more of a norm these days. One of the most popular recent trends is the butterfly lips. They differ from the usual hyaluronic acid augmentation because a dissolving composition is used before injecting the filler, and after the procedure the lips are sealed with a film to form a clear contour.

But many experts claim that this is even more dangerous than conventional augmentation. This technique can cause squeezing the vessels and disturbing blood circulation. In addition, there is a high risk of uneven distribution of filler and its migration into neighboring tissues. Swelling and bruising after this procedure doesn’t go away for quite a long time.