10 Beauty Procedures That May Be More Harmful Than Useful
The beauty industry is constantly changing, and there are more and more new procedures that promise us delightful results. However, many of them are not worth their money, useless and sometimes even harmful. Our article is about the procedures, which you should study carefully and weigh all the pros and cons before doing them.
Butterfly lips
Pouty lips have become more of a norm these days. One of the most popular recent trends is the butterfly lips. They differ from the usual hyaluronic acid augmentation because a dissolving composition is used before injecting the filler, and after the procedure the lips are sealed with a film to form a clear contour.
But many experts claim that this is even more dangerous than conventional augmentation. This technique can cause squeezing the vessels and disturbing blood circulation. In addition, there is a high risk of uneven distribution of filler and its migration into neighboring tissues. Swelling and bruising after this procedure doesn’t go away for quite a long time.
Lamination
Eyelash and eyebrow lamination is a procedure that makes the hairs look well-groomed and creates the illusion of density. The effect lasts differently for everyone, on average for 6–8 weeks. But you need to be prepared for the fact that if you resort to this procedure repeatedly, it can spoil the hairs, and they won’t look as desired anymore.
Most facial skincare treatments
Salons offer a bunch of facial treatments: manual cleaning, peeling, microneedling and many others. But they can’t solve the problem of acne or wrinkles, and give only a temporary effect. All these treatments cost a lot, and experts claim that all the promises of beauticians are just a marketing ploy.
In order to solve the problem, it’s necessary to inject substances deep into the skin. Microneedling could cope with this, but this procedure has a huge disadvantage — a high risk of infection.
In short, salon procedures are as useful as home skin moisturizing. The only thing is that the latter is painless and much cheaper.
LPG massage
This treatment is claimed to target fat cells and remove cellulite. The procedure is safe, but you should not expect a wow effect. According to the study, almost all subjects confirmed reduced body volume after a course of procedures, but only 15% of women confirmed a reduction in cellulite.
And if you read the reviews, you might not want to have LPG-massage at all.
Waxing
Finding the right method of hair removal is not easy: it’s irritating, expensive or ineffective. Waxing is relatively cheap, and the effect lasts for a long time. However, it can also have negative consequences: irritation and redness of the skin, as well as the appearance of ingrown hairs.
A small layer of skin is removed along with the wax, so there is a risk of infection, especially if the skin is very sensitive, and the salon doesn’t care about hygiene and sanitation.
Keratin hair straightening
Most of the products that are applied to hair contain a carcinogenic substance — formaldehyde. And at the moment of heating, it vaporizes, so it’s very likely to get into the lungs. To straighten the curls, it is recommended to use natural products, such as argan oil or coconut oil, which will bring much more benefits to the hair.
Instant tan
The safest tan is no tan at all. But sometimes you want your skin to be darker, so people turn to self-tanning. Someone goes to a solarium, but others prefer instant tanning in the form of sprays and creams, believing that it is safer.
But this is not quite true. Undoubtedly, there is less harm, but the risks remain. It’s not at all good for the respiratory tract, and the sensitive skin can react with allergies.
Eyelash extensions
Many girls love eyelash extensions, and most of them do it in order not to waste time on makeup. You wake up, wash your face and run to do your business. The procedure in most cases is comfortable, some even sleep during it. But it’s important to remember that there are still risks, and much depends on the skills of the technician and the materials they use.
It’s best to find out what they use before making an appointment, because the idea of going to a tech, who saves on glue and eyelashes, is dubious. This may lead to unpleasant consequences: you can get an allergic reaction, an eye infection, or damage to your own eyelashes.
Nail extensions
Nail extensions are also a common procedure. Some people do it for years without even taking a break. Sometimes there are symptoms of allergies that are not immediately associated with the nails. For example, dermatitis can appear after a while, and it turns out that it can happen, among other things, because of gels or glue.
As for nail damage, change of color of the nail plate, and cuts, everyone is aware of them. Therefore, it’s worth being extra careful and choose only proven nail techs who are responsible for the safety of the client. But even this doesn’t guarantee 100% safety.
Laser hair removal
This procedure is probably the safest on our list. In rare cases, it can cause redness, scarring, burns and blisters. But it’s not suitable for everyone. Laser works well on light skin with dark hair, but for tanned skin with light hair the procedure is practically useless.
To get rid of all body hair, you will have to go through a course of procedures and then go to support sessions. But no one can guarantee that the hair will not reappear.
And these beauty procedures may be just a waste of money.