9 Popular Beauty Procedures That May Be Just a Waste of Money
Beauty therapists offer us many procedures, and the shops are full of different jars and vials that promise eternal youth and health. But are all beauty treatments really effective? We decided to look into this topic in more detail.
Oily moisturizing face masks
If your skin reacts calmly to various exfoliating products, you should switch from oily moisturizing masks to those containing acids in summer. In winter, it’s difficult to use the latter because the skin on your face is usually too dry. But in summer, exfoliating masks (e.g. charcoal-based) are excellent for cleansing and improving the complexion.
Creams and oils for nail protection and growth
Nails are made up of many layers, but the cells within them are already dead and don’t require additional nourishment. To preserve the beauty of your nails, you need to protect the keratin in the nail plate from water getting there. The easiest way in this case is to cover your nails with nail polish.
The only exception is jojoba oil. It has the same molecular composition as the skin fat of the human body. This oil will protect and moisturize the delicate skin of hands and cuticle. It is the cuticle that protects the nail in the matrix — the place where nail growth begins. By moisturizing this area, you’ll stimulate nail growth.
Exfoliation with a scrub or brush
These products don’t have a rejuvenating effect. They only remove impurities and clean the pores. And if you overdo it with exfoliation, your skin will lose its natural oils. As a consequence, it will fade, which will only add years.
At a mature age, experts generally recommend abandoning scrubs and brushes in favor of chemical peeling. It gives a fresh look, while more gently affecting the skin. But even this procedure should be used only once a week to avoid harm. And for those with sensitive skin — once a fortnight.
Facial massage
The treatment removes excess fluid from the body, which will make your face look tighter. But this effect only lasts as long as you massage regularly. And if there are noticeable age-related changes in the skin (deep wrinkles, drooping facial oval), the massage will not help.
- Facial massage enhances the effect of skin care products and reduces swelling. The skin itself is like fabric: after a certain point, despite careful use, it simply loses its color and shape. And only drastic measures, like plastic surgery, can correct the situation. Genetics and responsible sun exposure are the most important factors in the aging of your skin. © Susan Blake / Quora
Massage with a roller
According to doctors, jade and quartz facial rollers help relieve puffiness and remove bags under the eyes. This is especially helpful if you drank a lot of water, tea, or other drinks the night before.
But this procedure is unlikely to return the skin elasticity and help to get rid of wrinkles. Roller massage will temporarily tighten the shape of the face. For long-term contouring, longer and more serious procedures are required. For example, laser treatment.
Also, don’t forget that it is harmful to use a roller without thoroughly washing it after the previous use. A dirty tool can cause infection, especially if you are massaging the eye area or have sensitive skin.
Eyelash extensions
Eyelash extensions are a headache. They require special care, they shouldn’t get wet, and when sleeping with these eyelashes, you have to choose the right posture. Because of all these rules, the procedure of washing the eyelids is often ignored, and without proper eye hygiene unpleasant infections can develop.
In addition to all this, false eyelashes increase the risk of losing your natural hairs. The longer and thicker the false eyelashes are, the more stressed your own eyelashes get: under the weight they start to break and fall out.
Beauty injections
Collagen and hyaluronic acid injections, according to experts, have a short-lived effect. Hyaluronic acid lasts only 3–6 months. Collagen lasts longer — about 5 years.
Instead of these treatments, you should pay more attention to your lifestyle. Harmful habits, sunburn, poor diet, stress, lack of sleep have the worst effect on the skin. Also, don’t forget to drink more water and eat plant foods.
Haircut with hot scissors
This procedure poses potential risks to the health and condition of the hair.
Firstly, only strong hair can withstand the high temperature; thin hair can become brittle and dry. Secondly, this procedure is very long and has an accumulative effect — you won’t see a noticeable difference after one use. And thirdly, this type of haircut imposes restrictions on the use of hair dryers, flat irons and curlers, because the additional thermal load can ruin your hair completely.
Cosmetic oil treatments
Some oils have a negative effect on mature skin. For example, citrus oil makes the skin more sensitive to sunlight. Because of this, pigmentation appears, and the skin tone becomes uneven. And coconut oil clogs pores and thus dries out the skin.
Instead of using these products, you can try face masks. Just look for those that contain vitamin C or E. These ingredients minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
