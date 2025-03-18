9 Popular Beauty Procedures That May Be Just a Waste of Money

Nails are made up of many layers, but the cells within them are already dead and don’t require additional nourishment. To preserve the beauty of your nails, you need to protect the keratin in the nail plate from water getting there. The easiest way in this case is to cover your nails with nail polish.

The only exception is jojoba oil. It has the same molecular composition as the skin fat of the human body. This oil will protect and moisturize the delicate skin of hands and cuticle. It is the cuticle that protects the nail in the matrix — the place where nail growth begins. By moisturizing this area, you’ll stimulate nail growth.