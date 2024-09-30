10 Brain Teasers Only the Quickest Thinkers Can Crack

Up for a little brain challenge? We’ve picked out some riddles that will really get you thinking. These puzzles are perfect for those moments when you need a quick mental break or want to test how sharp you are. Think you can solve them in 7 seconds? Let’s put it to the test. See how many you can figure out, and check your answers at the end!

1.

A farmer needs to transport a wolf, a goat, and a cabbage across a river. He has a boat but can only take one at a time. If left alone together, the wolf will eat the goat, and the goat will eat the cabbage.



Question : How does he get all three across safely?

2.

You have a drawer with 10 red socks and 10 orange socks, all mixed together.



Question : Without looking, how many socks do you need to pull out to guarantee you have a matching pair?

3.

A man lives on the 10th floor of a building. Every day, he takes the elevator down to the ground floor to leave for work. But when he returns, he only goes up to the 7th floor and walks the rest of the way.



Question : Why?

4.

A father tells his two sons, “I’ll give my fortune to the one whose horse crosses the finish line last.” The sons, not wanting to lose, refuse to race. Finally, a wise man gives them some advice, and they race immediately.



Question : What did he tell them?

5.

A woman in her hotel room hears a knock. Then a man enters her room and she screams. Upon calling security, he claims he mistook her room for his.



Question : Was the man lying?

6.

Question : Which option below is the closest time to noon?

7.

Question : Can you solve it?

8.

You see a boat filled with people. It has not sunk, but when you look again, you don’t see a single person on the boat.



Question : Why?

9.

You are a detective investigating a robbery at an art museum. There are three suspects: an artist, a security guard, and a museum visitor. The robbery happened around midnight, and a painting was stolen. You interrogate the suspects:



The artist says he was working late in his studio and never left.

The security guard claims he was patrolling the museum all night and didn’t see anything unusual.

The visitor says he came in the morning to admire the paintings and saw the painting was missing.



Question : Who is lying?

10.

A prisoner is in a cell with two doors—one leads to freedom, and the other leads to certain death. There are two guards—one always tells the truth, and the other always lies. You don’t know which guard is which.



Question : What one question can you ask to determine the correct door?

Answers:

1.

First, take the goat across.

Go back alone and take the cabbage across.

Bring the goat back.

Take the wolf across.

Finally, go back and bring the goat over.

2.

3 socks. Even if the first two are different, the third will always match one of them.

3.

He’s too short to reach the button for the 10th floor.

4.

“Switch horses.” Now, each tries to cross first, as winning means their own horse is last.

5.

Yes, the man was lying. If it was his room, he’d have tried to open the door, not knock first.

6.

The time closest to midnight is 11:58 am.

7.

According to the order of operations (PEMDAS/BODMAS), multiplication comes before addition. So, we first solve the multiplication part. Then do the addition. The final answer is 12.

8.

All the people were married.

9.

The visitor. The museum is closed at night, so he couldn’t have come in the morning without the staff knowing.

10.

Ask either guard, “If I were to ask the other guard which door leads to freedom, what would he say?” Then choose the opposite door.