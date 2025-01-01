10+ Times a Simple Gesture Spoke Louder Than Words

From unexpected acts of heroism to quiet acts of support, these stories will remind you that love, these stories will leave you feeling inspired and remind you that even the smallest act of kindness can have a ripple effect that changes lives forever.

  • A few years ago, I was going through a very tough time. In just a few short months I lost: two dogs, my grandpa, my dad, my job, and my wife (to divorce). My son was still a tiny thing. One night, I was driving with my son on about a 12-hour trip. He got sick and was throwing up. Luckily, a Target was off the exit I took. It was pouring rain. Disheveled me gets my son inside Target, I’m soaking wet, he is crying and vomiting (any parent knows how seeing your child like this just guts you), and I’m frantically searching for medicine while trying to calm him down. It was at this moment everything just hit me. Here I am this grown man, with a sick child, in a strange Target and I just broke down and cried. I’m pushing my son around just sobbing. It was soon that this elderly man, maybe 65, just came up to me and talked to me. I just unload my story on this guy. He sat there with me just listening. He got both my son and me to stop crying, even making us laugh a little. Once I was calmed, he just put his hand on my shoulder and said “It’ll be alright son, it always gets better. I promise”. That man has no idea how profoundly he impacted me with his time and those simple words. 5meterhammer / Reddit
  • About 6 years ago, my grandmother was on a ventilator in the hospital. It happened fast and was devastating. I was missing work to spend the night shift with her. (I worked the night shift at the time) I was in the hospital cafeteria in the middle of the night. We were quietly talking and crying. I was telling my mom I couldn’t afford my rent because I was missing work. There was an older couple a few tables away, and I didn’t think anything of it. A few minutes later I got up to go back to my grandmother’s room when the woman stopped me. She grabbed my hand and told me I needed to stay with my grandmother and put 100 dollars in my hands. I started crying and telling her I could not accept her money. She insisted on hugging me and walked away. I have never been more moved by an act of kindness in my life. I will never forget her. thebigcomfycouch / Reddit
  • My brother went to his counselor at school to tell her he wouldn’t be attending school next year. My aunt wasn’t going to take us in anymore (financial problems from my parents in Mexico). A lady overheard him and offered him to stay with her. She found out about me and still took us in. She became our foster mom for a few years to which I’m eternally grateful. AthenaSholen / Reddit
  • I couldn’t sleep the evening after my brother’s funeral. I went to the cemetery in my pjs and sat next to the burial site (there was no headstone yet) in a daze. This old man walked up and sat next to me early the next morning. It was hard for him to lower himself into a sitting position on the ground, but he did. He didn’t say anything, he just put his arm around my shoulders. I broke down and cried harder than I’ve ever cried before and he just held me. After I had calmed down, he told me that he wanted to show me his wife’s grave. He started talking to her like she was standing in front of us. He told her that my brother was new to heaven and that he’d appreciate it if she’d help him get settled in. I don’t know exactly why, but it brought me so much peace. He was completely confident that his wife could hear him, which made me confident, and the idea of my brother having someone to take care of him was such a huge burden off of my chest. He walked me to my car and told me that he’d check on my brother every morning when he visited his wife. I never saw him again, but I will never forget him. I don’t think I would have had the strength to walk away from the cemetery without his support. hpimhbcrimg / Reddit
  • I got pregnant in high school. Eventually, all my teachers were made aware because I was sick for a while. One of my teachers wrote me a little card offering baby clothes and toys/other items (she had just had a baby), and her help and an ear if I ever needed it. I took all of the things she offered and she became really like a close friend to me during that time. I’ll never forget it and I miss her now that I’ve moved out of state. brihunna / Reddit
  • So once in high school, I ate at a Mexican restaurant and unknowingly threw away my car keys on my tray when I was done eating. I went and asked a worker if he had cleared them off the table and he said no, but that he had just taken the trash out to the dumpster. I remember going outside and calling my dad to ask if there was a spare and he told me no. So I went back inside feeling humiliated and about to ask if I could look through the dumpster only to see that this man had already dug through the dumpster on my behalf and ended up finding my keys for me. He just went above and beyond and to this day I am so grateful for his help. merztoller / Reddit
  • I missed my train to go home for Christmas from uni due to a crash near the station. I was completely broke and knew I wouldn’t be able to afford another ticket. Life just got on top of me knowing I’d have to spend Christmas alone in my shitty student house and not being about to see my grandad who was in rapidly declining health. I was bawling my eyes out on the platform when a janitor(?) appeared out of a hidden stock room under a stairwell and brought me some tissues. He found out why I was so upset and said leave it to me. Took me to the customer service desk and got them to reissue me a ticket for the next train home. I was so thankful I started bawling again and he went on his way. Then just before I was about to get my train he found me on the platform and gave me some snacks and a can of coke and it’s just the nicest thing anyone has ever done for it. plantlifer / Reddit
  • I was around 19 years old in my first year of community college. My dad has lost his job and my mom supported my entire family. We were struggling for a while. I remember being in my night class one day starving. I figured there’d be no dinner so I told myself I’d go straight to bed when I get home and not think about being hungry. When I got home after class, there was a giant box of Costco pizza on the kitchen counter. Apparently one of our neighbors had bought it for us because my dad fixed a part of her fence a few months back. I think it stuck with me because A. I was so hungry and B. the chances of her bringing food that night of all nights were insane to me. It might sound so stupid but I’ll never forget it. melimelsx / Reddit
  • My mother died five years ago. When going through the items in the attic, I found a box of items I had packed up when I was younger. Inside I found items I cherished as a child. One item was a stuffed mouse (my late father called me a mouse). Taped to its nose was a handwritten note on heart-shaped paper. It was dated 1998. It said to look carefully at the items as some of them may have gained value over the years and that she might be gone by the time I was reading, but that she loved me very much and would always be with me. It was such a small thing. It took only a moment out of her day all those years ago, but it meant so, so much to me when I found it. scribbling_des / Reddit
  • I’m seriously afraid of flying even though I had to, for work, for many years. Up until 2021, I always had my coworker/companion with me. They passed. On my next flight, I sat in the very last row by the window, I was alone and sobbing before the plane even took off. An older woman sat next to me, she spoke no English and I speak only English. I tried to apologize for crying, she just took my hand in hers and she held my hand the entire flight. I honestly never felt such unconditional love in my life before or since. Designer-Pound6459 / Reddit
  • My brother is mentally disabled, and it can take a while for him to understand more “abstract” concepts like love and just express what he needs in more than a couple of words. I always tell him I love him, but he never said it back. When we were in high school, one day I told him I loved him. He looked at me and thought for a while, and he said “I love you too, insert my name.” I cried my eyeballs out and nearly crushed him with the biggest hug ever. I will remember that forever. awkward-black-girl / Reddit

