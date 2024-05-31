10 Handy Little Things Reviewers Really Think You Should Have

Ever found yourself struggling to scrape the last bits of that tasty jam out of the jar? Or maybe your fluffy friend needs a good groom but hates every brush you’ve tried? The knights in shining armor (the brave reviewers who have already tried the products on this list) have some pieces of advice just for you.

1. Keep your herbs fresh, crispy, and tasty for weeks! Use this awesome herb keeper with a removable silicone drain plug. Perfect for parsley, cilantro, asparagus, and rosemary.

The detachable silicone plug makes a water refill a breeze. You do not need to remove your herbs for draining water. This product is BPA-free and dishwasher-safe.

Promising review: This herb keeper is well-made and keeps your herbs fresh longer. It also works great for keeping asparagus fresh. You do have to change the water a few times a week, but it’s very easy to do without removing your herbs or veggies. Happy with the purchase! — Customer123

2. Make nutrition easy and fun. This food organizer designed as a board game is a great gift for a picky eater. The product comes in a variety of designs. Each one features wonderful illustrations by Ralph Cosentino.

The product is made from quality materials. It is constructed from BPA-free, certified food-safe, and phthalate-free virgin melamine. It is also dishwasher-safe, which makes it easy to wash.

Promising review: I’m a feeding therapist, and I found this and thought it was perfect for feeding therapy. There are so many ways to use it, and the kids love it. — katie white

3. This click-and-carry bag holder allows for the equal weight distribution of different kinds of bags (and other heavy objects). It features comfortable gel padding, which cushions your shoulders and hands.

The product is comfy and easy to use. It is also pretty strong. Each side cavity can withstand up to 50 pounds!

Promising review: I’m a man who always goes to the grocery store and buys a lot of items such as fruits, vegetables, juices, bread, milk, packs of water bottles, etc. But I’m only one person, and it’s tiresome to go back and forth between my car and my house. However, since I found this item, my situation has gotten a lot easier because these useful items help me carry more than four bags since they can lift heavy grocery items.

Plus, I can put them on my shoulders; that way, my hands have free access to open and close my doors and even my house. Not to mention, I can grab my keys without my fingers being occupied with the bags. With these tools, I am able to carry so many groceries in one go, plus the packs of water bottles, and they are incredibly affordable. I highly recommend these useful tools; they are really helpful and a genius invention. — Lonewolf231

4. If you are a peanut butter addict, a fan of jam, or a huge admirer of iconic hazelnut cocoa spread, this ultimate super-long bladed knife is a must.

The product reaches the bottom of big jars and gets big scoops quite nicely. Easily stirs even the thickest spreads. An ergonomic handle ensures better leverage.

Promising review: I am very impressed with this. A long, stiff stainless steel blade easily spreads anything from thick to creamy spreads. Deep jars are not a problem; get every last bit and nothing on my knuckles! Worth the money, for sure. — Wilson

5. This white self-adhesive caulk strip will make your bathroom and kitchen look gorgeous. Not only does the product give a professional look, but it also provides a perfect seal on chosen areas.

The product is incredibly user-friendly due to its design. It’s easy to apply, and no special tools are needed. Perfect for around sinks, bathtubs, and windows.

Promising review: I bought the smallest size 1st to put around my toilet before I invested more in a larger one. It looks so good. I immediately bought more and did both bathrooms along the edge of the toilets, tub, and baseboards. It was super clean. I am happy with my purchase. — L. Radetic

6. Easily adjust your pants’ size with these cute button pins. They are holding even through thick denim. Now, there’s no need to renew your wardrobe if your size changes or go to a tailor if you bought jeans that don’t fit on your waist properly (but otherwise are perfect).

The product is tool-free, so usage is almost effortless. These metal buttons fit skirts, jeans, pants, shoes, and bags.

Promising review: I lost a little bit of weight, but I didn’t want to get new jeans, so I bought these to help make my jeans fit a bit tighter. They stay all day, but they are also easy to take off. They’re comfortable, and you can’t even notice them. — Chloe

7. This clever pet grooming glove is essential for all people living with fluffy fellas. As you can see, it is extremely efficient, and most animals react well to it. It is flexible and breathable and features an adjustable wrist strap (so it is comfy, not only for furry friends).

The glove gives a gentle massage while removing excessive hair. In its turn, it stimulates skin oil production and improves the coat. The product is very versatile; you can use it dry or wet.

Promising review: Dennis was so picky about being brushed and never wanted to sit still. The only option was to put his harness on to hold him still, but then I couldn’t get all of his fur. This glove is a lifesaver. It arrived quickly and wasn’t dirty or damaged in any way.

I have very small hands; when my fingers are spread, it’s about 7 inches diagonally from thumb to pinky and 6.5 inches from the base of my palm to the tip of my middle finger, and the glove fits me very well. Slightly baggy in the hand, and about 1/4 of the space from my fingertips to the tips of the glove fingers. The Velcro at the wrist helps a lot, and for those with bigger hands, there is a slit on one side so you can fit your hand in easier.

The bristles are made of a hard silicone-like material and work very well. They even included a paper that says you can damp the silicone part to make the hairs stick easier, though they stuck very well without that. The paper also explains how to wash it; it can be hand washed in warm, soapy water or machine washed on delicate. I’m very happy with this, and so is my boy. He even let me brush the backs of his legs, bottom, and belly without fuss. Thank you! — Isabella

8. For all guacamole lovers, this store-and-serve container will be a lifesaver. It is a perfect solution for keeping guacamole fresh for longer. The lid provides the perfect seal. Just press it down to remove the air and lock it in.

The product is easy to clean; both the container and lid are dishwasher-safe. It is also BPA-free and safe to use.

Promising review: I made guacamole for a Cinco de Mayo dinner and tried this little gem! I made the guacamole in the morning, and by 2:00, it was still a beautiful color of green with no brown whatsoever! I’m going to try it for chicken salad, since I hate leftover anything! But if it keeps the chicken salad fresh and does not taste like the refrigerator, this is the start of spying in my house!!! — Denny S. Coats

9. This soft flossing toothbrush has extra-thin bristles. They reach deep into the grooves and break up plaque. It is pretty gentle on sensitive teeth and gums. Each bristle of the brush is also infused with nanosilver.

The bristles are polyester and will last longer than traditional nylon ones. You can use this product for up to 4 months.

Promising review: This brush took me a bit to adjust to, sensory-wise. It is super soft and gets a good foam going. It’s definitely worth it because it feels so clean after. I got it after a hygienist friend recommended it, and I can feel the difference.

I just had my cleaning done, so this should help keep it up! Well, definitely update you after my next visit. These are super sturdy, so I think they’ll definitely pay off! — Scout

10. Look at these pineapples! Be careful, cause these hand-blown glass watering bulbs could outshine your flowers! Each globe has a capacity of 270 milliliters, so your plants will stay hydrated for a long time.

The position of the watering globe is important. If you need water to drip slowly, put it vertically. Change the angle to 60 degrees if you need the water to drip faster.

Promising review: Aren’t these good-looking? They look so nice that I feel sorry for the plants that I insert these into because they clearly outshine the plants. So I sometimes spend more time enjoying these when I check on the plant pots (I promise to pay more attention to the plants once they flower).

A couple of words on using these: to prevent soil and dirt from entering and blocking the tubes, you should tie a thin cotton cloth at the spike end, fill the glass pineapple to almost full but leave a little for air, then plug the provided plastic plugs into the top before inserting these close to the roots of your plants.

These will help if you have to leave town for a week or less or just want to skip watering your plants once in a while. But again, besides helping you to slowly water your plants, aren’t these good-looking? My gardener (wife) loves them, so they are also great as gifts to your family members and friends who love gardening. — Peter

We hope you liked our picks, which are, for sure, synonyms of improvement. Go ahead and treat yourself to a bit of convenience. No need to struggle when you can outsmart life’s little annoyances with some nifty tools!