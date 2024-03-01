10 home gadgets that make life safe and convenient

Have you ever imagined what our lives would be like without modern conveniences, like washing machines? These 10 products we gathered for you may not be equally groundbreaking, but they still offer multiple advantages. Some make our daily routines easier, and some others provide us and our children with an extra layer of safety.

1. Pet hair rubber broom that is very durable and does not get deformed. The flexible rubber bristles collect dirt and hair with ease. Also, the built-in squeegee can be used safely on hardwood floors or windows without the risk of scratching. It works great on carpets, rugs, tiles, hardwood, and marble.

4.3 stars out of 5

Rinse the brush head and clean with soap if needed, and air dry it. A microfiber cloth is also included. Just clip one side of the cloth on the black fixator and lay it under the rubber head for dusting. You can adjust the pole length and lock to any available position.

Benefits: Customers are happy with how easy the broom cleans hair and other trash. In some cases, it performed even better than vacuum cleaners.

Flaws: Some people were not happy with the adjustable lengths and took a long time to clean large carpets. However, it works great on smaller rugs.

Promising review: I’ve been using another «brush» for my carpet, and I tend to shed a lot of hair, and I love this new and improved one! The grip is easier, it’s not cheaply made it’s really good quality and the brush itself is good and gathers hair and my trash. @Maria Sanchez

2. Blackout curtains made of quality fabric without liner that feels soft and heavy. The two panels measure 42″ wide and 84″ length, with 6 grommets on each top side. They block out 85%-99% light and UV rays and help you view TV better.

4.7 stars out of 5

They are made with the innovative triple weave technology and are also noise-cancelling. They balance room temperature by insulating against summer heat and winter chill, and protect your furniture and artwork from harmful sunlight.

Benefits: People seem happy with the curtains’ colors and quality. Someone traveling in an RV was super pleased with the length of the curtains, as well.

Flaws: One person mentioned that the noise-cancelling feature wasn’t working well enough. Also, the measurements may often be slightly different.

Promising review: I am thoroughly impressed with these curtains as they have far surpassed my expectations. Not only are they thick and sturdy, but they also boast a silky-smooth texture that is visually appealing. From the moment I unpacked them, they were wrinkle-free, and the installation and adjustment process was a breeze. The blackout capability is absolutely perfect, ensuring a pitch-black room. The remarkable quality of this product at such a low price is truly unbelievable. @Jorge Makarov Urbina

3. Safety locks you can put on your fridge, microwave, oven, toilet seat, and furniture. They come with high quality and big 3M adhesives that have been tested. You Can reuse the locks since 2 extra sticky pads are included in the package.

4.7 stars out of 5

These locks are amazing for protecting items from your little ones or for simply locking away valuables. The steel vinyl-covered cables are extra string, and it won’t be easy for anyone to cut them.

Benefits: Satisfied customers mention that the adhesive on the locks last for months, while the product is much cheaper on Amazon than on other stores.

Flaws: Some people had trouble with the adhesives. They were not strong enough and children were able to peel them off.

Promising review: This is a great product. I am caring for my Alzheimer’s grandmother, and she has the tendency to change into clothes for no reason, even though the clothes she currently wears are not dirty. So using these to align with a closet and a dresser worked wonders to prevent her from rummaging and excessively changing into new clothes. @Lily Flowers~

4. Wad-free detanglers that prevent sheets from tangling, twisting, and balling-up in both the washing machine and the dryer. They dry up to 75% faster when they have fewer wrinkles. It also prevents other clothes from getting trapped inside the sheets.

4.1 stars out of 5

They work on any size, flat or fitted sheet. However, they should not be used with rayon, bamboo, or eucalyptus sheets. The detanglers are reusable, and you need to add two of them on each sheet.

Benefits: You can also use them on duvets, blankets, and comforters. They are very easy to install, and it’s best if you only put sheets in one load.

Flaws: For people with severe arthritis, it might be difficult to fit the little squares on the sheet corners. If you don’t put the tabs correctly, they may fall off the sheets.

Promising review: You know how you take the sheets out of the dryer, and they’re wadded up, dry on the outside of the ball, damp on the inside? Not anymore! Everything gets dry and helps prevent wrinkles. I also feel that they get cleaner in the washing machine.

Super easy to use — I put them on as I am stripping the bed — remove a corner of the sheet from the bed, slide it on the detangler. So easy and really does exactly what it says it will. @Jill M

5. Turntable organizer ideal for your refrigerator and cabinets. It maximizes space efficiency and eliminates waste in the corners. Its 360° rotation makes it easy to find what you need, preventing food from being forgotten.

4.5 stars out of 5

It measures at 15.6″ long and 11.7″ wide. It is designed to smoothly slide forward and rotate with a compact radius, eliminating the need for additional space. Its size is designed to fit most standard refrigerators.

Benefits: Satisfied customers say that the turntable is durable and sturdy. You can add a lot of weight on it, and it still rotates easily.

Flaws: The suction cups don’t always stick well on the fridge glass and, therefore, the turntuble moves a bit.

Promising review: I bought one over the holidays to see how it worked, and it did very well. Son decided to use it for the meat and chicken. Yesterday I cleaned out the fridge and this time I placed a bunch of the smaller condiments etc., that tend to get lost in the back of the fridge.

I actually found the cream and the capers this morning with a quick swivel instead of taking out 5–12 items in hopes of finding my capers and cream cheese. So, guess what? Now I bought 2 more and will keep organizing each shelf in great anticipation that now I will be able to find the diced garlic in that tiny little glass jar. @Christina L.

6. Transparent corner protectors that safeguard your home for your toddlers. The premium PVC protects furniture while maintaining a modern style in your house. For larger tables, try using them on both the top and bottom sides for full crash protection.

4.5 stars out of 5

These clear options are stylish and resist discolorization. The spherical design is more dense and protective than flat L-shaped guards. It’s fuss-free to apply and it takes only 1 minute. The protectors have 3 custom-cut pieces of high-power adhesive, one for each side.

Benefits: One customer mentioned that they were afraid if they removed the protectors, the table would be harmed. However, after being removed, there wasn’t even a scratch on the furniture.

Flaws: Some people have had trouble keeping the protectors on, with their kids being able to remove them with some determination.

Promising review: I really do appreciate having these, and they are easily to assemble. I don’t have any kids, but purchased these to put on my mom’s dresser and other furniture in the house because she is a «fall risk» and it has helped tremendously in keeping her from hurting herself on the edges of different pieces of furniture. I would absolutely recommend and purchase these again. @cassandra

7. Electric knife set that easily carves through everything from meats, breads, and tomatoes to crafting foam for DIY projects. The knife features reciprocating serrated blades that create even slices. The included fork is handy for carving and serving.

4.6 stars out of 5

The ergonomic handle is designed to fit comfortably in either hand with great comfort. It gives you better control no matter what you’re cutting. The package also includes a storage case to keep the knife, blade, and fork.

Benefits: The knife is very lightweight, and the blades are easily removed. The trigger on the knife is also very easy to press. It works great even on very hard, thick meat.

Flaws: Some people mention that it needs a bit too much pressure and may get slippery if you’re cutting greasy foods.

Promising review: This electric knife is easy to use and clean. It does the job. The two-prong holding fork is useful. I chose this knife over others because it has a trigger-pull mechanism as opposed to an upper button that you must keep pushed down to operate. It is easier to maintain a constant pull than a push. @LGregor

8. Automatic drink dispenser you can easily place on lemonade, fruit punch, sports drinks, water, and milk. Simply place the dispensing tube into the beverage bottle and adjust the universal silicone cap to ensure a snug fit. Press your cup, glass or bowl to the trigger, and enjoy!

4.1 stars out of 5

The dispenser is powered by 2 «AA» batteries that are not included. You don’t have to lift heavy bottles anymore. It is suitable for most non-carbonated water and beverage jugs and offer no spillage, no drips, and no overflow.

Benefits: Both elderly people and parents of young children have found this gadget very useful, since everyone can serve beverages without lifting bottles.

Flaws: Some customers mention that the caps don’t fit all bottle sizes and in some occasions they may be flimsy and cause spills.

Promising review: I love that my youngest doesn’t pull the gallon out of the fridge and try to pour milk by herself anymore. This is so handy for kids and adults, and it doesn’t (so far) drip. The lock is a great feature too in case someone bumps the button. @Amanda

9. Neck reading light that also works for those who knit. With 360o steering shafts, it offers precise and efficient illumination. It can be bent at various angles to accommodate all needs. They are built-in with a 30-minute and 60-minute timer.

4.7 stars out of 5

The light offers 3 light modes (white, warm white, and warm) and 3-level brightness adjustable for personalized illumination. Once adjusted to the bilateral mode, you only need to control either side of the button to make the dual heads work simultaneously.

Benefits: You may not even need your glasses to knit, since the bright illumination allows you to see very well. Some people even use it when they get home late at night and can’t see the keyhole.

Flaws: A few customers mentioned that the battery does not last as much as they desire and the light is more illuminating than they expected.

Promising review: I knew I needed this as soon as I saw it. The uses are just too wonderful. I have been doing DIY pedis on myself for quite some time, and I like to do them at night, but the only problem is the lighting in my room is never good enough. I even went and got a magnifying glass of a similar nature that hangs on my neck, but it ended up not helping all that much because it was still a bit dark.

Having this on my neck really was a huge help in seeing my pedi better. The light source might not be larger than a pencil eraser tip, but the pair combined give off a very good amount of lighting. I didn’t charge it when I got it, so I will monitor how the battery life is. I am very happy with my new pedi helper. @nyc_88

10. Security smart lock that can be controlled in 5 different ways: through your fingerprint, application, password, key, and one-time code. It recognizes fingerprints within 0.3 seconds, and it boasts an impressive 99.3% accuracy rate.

4.4 stars out of 5

The code enables remote locking and unlocking via the app. The keypad provides an up to 16-digit virtual code. The application can generate one-time passwords for visitors, which automatically expire after a few minutes.

Benefits: This is a very sturdy lock that can never keep you locked out even if the batteries run out, thanks to the key. It is very easy to install and comes with drilling templates.

Flaws: One customer mentioned that battery life is very short, and one other said that the keypad takes a little time to respond.

Promising review: This smart door lock was very easy to install. It fits perfectly to replace your current traditional lock. It requires 4 AA batteries (not included). I really love the fingerprint unlock feature. You can set up the app on the phone and have a full control.

On the app you can add multiple users with unique PIN code and fingerprint. It sends alert and notification who used the lock in real time. You can use the app remotely to lock and unlock. This lock has also auto locking future. It’s coming with backup keys. @Sergey

We may not be spending much time in our homes but still enjoy preparing a warm meal and making the atmosphere cozy. Maybe we just need some silly items that appear useless but can actually be entertaining.