10 products to ease your frustration with endless household chores

Sick of battling the never-ending saga of household duties? We feel you, and we’ve got your back with this thorough analysis of these treasures with all of the pros and cons. These cool items will make your tasks as pleasant as possible (or at least close to bearable). Now you’re the chore boss, not the other way around! And here is a nice bonus: we’ve also prepared a handful of coupons for the purchase to be a hoot.

1. Now, juicing a lemon is gonna be a breeze! Not a single drop of juice will be wasted with this device. And your lemonade or cocktail won’t be ruined by the seeds or pulp, thanks to the holes at the bottom that serve as a built-in strainer. To top that off, here is a neat promo code: 355O6NY8.

The product comes in a variety of vibrant colors to match your preferences. Pros: Good quality, very durable

Easy to use and clean

The product squeezes a lot of juice from a lemon. Cons: It is better to prepare fruits for juicing (cut the lemons in half or quarters).

Promising review: Yup, this is a lemon juicer. Just cut the lemons in half or quarters and squeeze the juice out. It works as expected. We will see how long it lasts. — SterlingW

2. Store your fruits and veggies with extreme comfort using these stackable plastic containers. They are see-through, which will save you some time when you’re looking for a specific item. Here is a promo code to make a purchase even more pleasant: 50EH2GDG.

These are great for storing fruit, veggies, meat, salad dressings, and more. Pros: Transparent

Stackable and space-saving

Versatile Cons: Need to be handled with care.

Promising review: I absolutely love these containers. I can wash and clean fruit, veggies, and herbs and put them in these containers, and they stay fresh. No mold, and they don’t shrivel up. I will be getting another set. — Karrie Ledbetter

3. This silicone ravioli-shaped spoon rest is eye candy. It is also very practical: the gravy and other cooking juices will be collected in the center of the thingie. This way, you can keep the surfaces clean. The product is heat-resistant and dishwasher-safe.

The product makes a perfect gift for a cooking enthusiast. Pros: The “ravioli” is easy to use and clean.

Keeps the surfaces neat and clean.

Looks cool. Cons: The size might not be convenient for some uses.

Promising review: I get so many compliments on this! I post a lot of food pictures on my Instagram, and this is often peeking through at the edge of a lot of my pictures, and so many people ask me where I got it. It adds a cute pop of color to my mostly white and gray kitchen, is lightweight, and is easy to clean.

I also have some of the other pasta-shaped accessories from the same company because they go with my Italian-American “aesthetic.” :) It is silicone, not ceramic or stainless steel, so this is more on the “fun” kitchen accessories side rather than the “classy” or “expensive”-looking side, for those who are looking at this for a fancy gift. — Liz R.

4. This cool little tool is very versatile! You can use it as a vegetable peeler, curler, and ribbon maker. Not only can you peel your veggies with it, but you can also cut them into paper-thin slices. You can then cook them or use them to make a healthy salad in minutes.

You can use this device for soft and watery vegetables as well as hard ones (like radishes, for instance). Pros: Original design

The product is pretty sharp and gets the job done. Cons: It is hand-wash only.

Promising review: This is our second one of these. The last one lasted, maybe, ten years. Super sharp and really comfortable. Don’t let the novelty shape fool you. This is a really good vegetable peeler. — Michael

5. Check out this conveniently extendable sink colander! The pieces come apart easily, so you can properly clean them. This product makes washing fruits, berries, herbs, plants, and veggies so much easier! In addition, here is a great promo code you can use: 505RQY6Y.

The size of your sink doesn’t matter now — this product can be adjusted to any length. Pros: Customizable

Well-made and durable

Lightweight Cons: None

Promising review: Well-made, thick plastic. Adjustable length and the two pieces come apart easily for cleaning. I’m impressed with the quality for the price. I mainly use this for washing garden herbs and plants from foraging. — Stardust Designs

6. This professional espresso tamper is the perfect gift for a coffee lover. Because of its clever leveling guide, which guarantees constant tamping, the espresso taste will be more flavorful and consistent. It is solid and easy to grip. Don’t forget to use the promo code: 50NH7H9Q.

Prepare a great cup of coffee with an increased rate of aroma and acidity. Pros: Good shape and weight

Does the trick. Cons: The product is not that cheap.

Promising review: Well-priced, well-built tamper, and it fits my Breville Portafilter well. It is certainly spring-loaded, but I don’t believe it’s force-calibrated like the much more expensive options. It’s not the coolest-looking thing, but it’s nicer in person than I thought. — Cole

7. Use this unique silicone ice cube tray to make long and thin ice cubes that will fit into the bottle mouth with ease. It is extremely easy to use. You need to open each lid and pour water, juice, coffee, or tea inside. When the liquid freezes, just squeeze it from the bottom and use the ice as you prefer. Use this promo code to get a better price: 50MBXLAK.

The product is easy to clean. You can simply put it in your dishwasher after use. Note: Clean before the first use. Pros: Easy to use and clean.

Original design Cons: Needs to be handled with care.

8. Keep your countertop clean and tidy, and put this adorable absorbent mat over it. The rubber back of the mat makes it conveniently non-slip. The product also comes with 6 neat coasters. And here is a 50% off promo code: 50FKSPVS.

Perfect for use with a coffee machine, under the dish rack, or as a pet feeding mat. Pros: The material is very sturdy.

Stays in place.

It is huge! Cons: Feels and looks like a large mouse pad (some may actually find it an advantage).

Promising review: The wrong color was sent to me, but I liked the blue, so I kept it. The non-slip pad underneath works great! It grips and stays in place. Reminds me of a good-quality giant mouse pad with a nice texture on top.

It works great under my dish rack. It came packaged rolled up, so that’s why the coasters are still curled. I’m sure they will flatten eventually, but they’re kind of cheesy and cheap looking, so I won’t be using them. — Christina

9. Make your breakfast truly powerful and uplifting with these simple yet handy stainless steel egg cooking rings. They are perfect for making cool pancakes, eggs, sandwiches, omelets, or even muffins. The product features a non-stick coating, so your food will be in perfect shape. And this cool promo code will make the purchase extremely pleasant: 50WLEFOJ.

Now you can have fun while preparing your meals! Pros: The product is easy to use.

Fun design Cons: A little tricky to clean.

Promising review: My hubby and I laughed so hard when we saw this. And we just had to have them. Easy to use and clean. — Bea M

10. Flawlessly preserve all kinds of food with this powerful vacuum sealer! There are 2 pressure modes: manual (you can control the pressure and keep the shape of the food) and automatic (perfect vacuum). And there are dry & moist food modes for sealing different types of food. The product is a total money-saver — you can keep your edibles fresh 7 times longer. And don’t forget to use this promo code to save even more: 50GD2EHR.

This item can potentially be one of your favorites in the kitchen! Pros: Powerful device

Good size and stores nicely.

Versatile Cons: The product needs some getting used to.

Promising review: A neat size for storing. This powerful little gadget & sealer seems to work great. Perfect addition for preserves, freezing, or canning. — B.Reen

Hurry up and grab these useful products to change your routine for the better. Sometimes even the littlest things can be the golden ticket to a better life.