10+ Secrets From Classic Hollywood That Reveal the Dark Side of Stardom
It feels like every detail about the Golden Age Hollywood icons has already been told, from their rise to fame to their most intimate moments. But there are still lesser-known facts that offer a fresh perspective on these legendary women and reveal a side of them that often goes unnoticed.
Elizabeth Taylor had health issues that often landed her in the hospital.
When Elizabeth Taylor was just 12, she had a serious fall from a horse while filming National Velvet, and it left her with lasting back issues. Those injuries led to ongoing health struggles, and by the time she turned 30, she had already dealt with multiple serious illnesses and frequent hospital stays.
On top of that, when she was in her early twenties, the studio pressured her into getting a nose job. Executives felt her nose looked a bit too full at the tip. Elizabeth kept quiet about the surgery for years, choosing not to talk about it publicly.
Grace Kelly wasn’t originally the top choice to become Monaco’s princess.
When Grace Kelly crossed paths with Prince Rainier, she was already a well-known actress and engaged to fashion designer Oleg Cassini. He often claimed credit for shaping her signature style, even joking that she used to dress like a teacher before they met.
But Grace’s parents didn’t approve of the relationship with Cassini, and everything shifted after she met Rainier at the Cannes Film Festival. After just a couple of meetings, she ended things with Cassini and said yes to the Prince’s proposal.
Interestingly, Prince Rainier was intentionally searching for a Hollywood star to marry. At the time, Monaco’s economy was struggling, and his friend, business magnate Aristotle Onassis, suggested that marrying a famous actress could boost the country’s image and attract tourism.
Onassis originally had Marilyn Monroe in mind, but she wasn’t interested. In fact, she joked that she could win the Prince over in just a couple of days, then later sent Grace Kelly a telegram on her wedding day that read, “I’m SO happy you found a way out of this business.” While Grace embraced her royal life, she later admitted to missing acting and often wished she could return to the screen.
Jane Fonda’s relationship with her father was far from warm.
Jane Fonda grew up as the daughter of Hollywood legend Henry Fonda. While she deeply admired him, he wasn’t the most affectionate or nurturing parent. Jane later shared that it was her dad who made her believe that a woman’s worth was tied to how she looked.
She admitted, “He was a good man, and I was mad for him, but he sent messages to me that fathers should not send: Unless you look perfect, you’re not going to be loved.” Early in her career, many directors focused more on her looks than her skills, and it took time before people started to recognize her true talent.
Even though Jane Fonda didn’t have the easiest beginning, it never held her back from becoming the icon she is today. She’s been open about her journey, saying, “I’ve learned from it. I grew from it. It’s easier to be older in a way. As long as you have your health.”
Her words encourage many women to see aging in a more positive light and remind us all that love and worth have nothing to do with looking flawless. “It’s more important to be interested than to be interesting. That’s what keeps you young: interested,” she shared.
Audrey Hepburn had a serious love for pasta.
Even though Audrey Hepburn was known for her slim appearance, her ultimate comfort food was a simple plate of spaghetti with tomato sauce. Her love for pasta ran so deep that she could eat it every day without getting tired of it. She always had a stash of spaghetti in her luggage when she traveled and would make it as soon as she arrived somewhere new.
She also had a soft spot for dark chocolate. Audrey kept a special cabinet at home just for her chocolate, and no one else was allowed to touch it. If she found out someone had taken from her private supply, it would genuinely upset her.
Katharine Hepburn wasn’t one to follow Hollywood’s usual rules.
While most actresses of her time leaned into glamour, she stayed true to her love for comfort, often choosing pants over dresses, skipping fancy events, and rarely giving interviews. But not everyone appreciated her bold fashion choices. One day, someone took her trousers from the dressing room, and Katharine didn’t take it lightly. In protest, she confidently walked around the set in her underwear until they brought her pants back.
Her strong will and unique style didn’t always work in her favor, though. She really wanted to play Scarlett O’Hara in Gone with the Wind and even told producer David Selznick, “I am Scarlett O’Hara!” But Selznick shut her down, saying, “I can’t imagine Rhett Butler chasing you for 12 years.”
Gina Lollobrigida outwitted billionaire Howard Hughes.
Back in 1950, Howard Hughes came across a magazine photo of a young Gina Lollobrigida and was immediately struck by her beauty. He reached out under the pretense of discussing a film opportunity, and Gina agreed to meet. But once she arrived in Hollywood, it became clear Hughes had other plans. He wasn’t offering a role, he was looking for a wife.
When she turned him down, Hughes managed to trap her in a restrictive contract. But Gina wasn’t easily fooled. She found a clever loophole: the contract didn’t apply to films shot in Europe. So, in 1953, she starred in Beat the Devil with Humphrey Bogart, marking her Hollywood debut.
Veronica Lake often wondered how she ended up making it big in Hollywood.
Veronica Lake was actually born Constance Ockelman and first tried her luck in Hollywood under the name Constance Keane. But everything shifted when producer Arthur Hornblow, Jr. suggested she take on the name “Veronica Lake,” saying her eyes reminded him of a calm, clear lake.
While the name sounded glamorous to others, she secretly disliked it. “Veronica” was her mother’s name, and their strained relationship made her want to distance herself from it. “My mother and myself never got along too well and that was from early childhood,” she shared.
Even though Veronica Lake was seen as one of the most stunning stars of her era, she never really understood why people admired her. She didn’t think she had any real acting skills and often questioned her own beauty.
Things got more complicated after she married director André De Toth. Over time, the number of roles she was offered started to shrink, and Veronica assumed audiences just weren’t into her anymore. But after eight years together, she discovered that her husband had secretly turned down roles on her behalf. That betrayal led her to end the marriage.
Vivien Leigh had a habit of keeping her hands out of sight whenever she could.
Vivien Leigh was often praised as one of the most stunning actresses of her era, and filmmakers made sure her looks were always front and center on screen. But many people overlooked just how talented she truly was as an actress because they were so focused on her beauty.
Interestingly, despite all the admiration, Vivien felt insecure about her hands, thinking they looked too large. She spent most of her life trying to hide them, often wearing gloves to draw attention away. In fact, she owned over 150 pairs.
Working on Gone with the Wind turned out to be tough for Vivien Leigh. The production team felt her figure didn’t quite fit the dramatic presence they wanted, so the costume department used glue and tricks to enhance her chest before dressing her in costume.
Vivien found it hard to breathe during filming. At one point, she was so fed up she considered walking away from the project altogether, but the fear of legal consequences convinced her to stay.
Rita Hayworth had to make some major changes to land her first big deal in Hollywood.
Rita Hayworth’s journey to fame started with her father, Eduardo Cansino, who had big dreams of seeing her shine in Hollywood. After her first deal didn’t work out, he brought in a well-connected manager named Edward Judson to give her career a serious push.
Judson pulled it off, but not without asking Rita to make major changes. To fit Hollywood’s ideal image, she had to dye her hair red and go through several painful electrolysis sessions to raise her hairline and make her forehead higher. She was still a teenager when all of this happened.
Sophia Loren nearly saw her acting journey come to a halt at just 22.
One of Sophia Loren’s early roles in Hollywood was in Legend of the Lost, where she acted alongside the legendary John Wayne. At that time, her English wasn’t strong, and some people on set would tease her about it. But John Wayne wasn’t one of them. He always had her back and made sure to lift her spirits. Even with his fame, he treated her with kindness and respect.
Filming, however, wasn’t all smooth sailing. During the shoot, Sophia had a terrifying experience at the hotel where she was staying. The room had an old gas stove, and one night she woke up with a terrible headache. Barely conscious, she managed to open the door before collapsing. Thankfully, a fellow actor found her just in time and got help.
Ingrid Bergman’s Hollywood career started with a surprising twist of luck.
Ingrid Bergman never really planned on making it big in Hollywood, especially since she didn’t speak English and had already made a name for herself in Sweden with 11 films by the time she was 25. But fate had other ideas.
A Swedish couple living in New York mentioned Ingrid to their son, who just so happened to work as an elevator operator. As luck would have it, he operated the elevator in the building where one of David Selznick’s team members lived, the very producer known for launching fresh talent.
Six months later, Ingrid got a call from Hollywood to star in Intermezzo. Selznick had plans to reshape her image by changing her name, fixing her teeth, and reshaping her brows. But Ingrid wasn’t having it. She stood her ground, ready to head back to Sweden if they pushed her. Selznick eventually let her be herself, and it turned out to be one of his best decisions.
