10+ Secrets From Classic Hollywood That Reveal the Dark Side of Stardom

When Elizabeth Taylor was just 12, she had a serious fall from a horse while filming National Velvet, and it left her with lasting back issues. Those injuries led to ongoing health struggles, and by the time she turned 30, she had already dealt with multiple serious illnesses and frequent hospital stays.

On top of that, when she was in her early twenties, the studio pressured her into getting a nose job. Executives felt her nose looked a bit too full at the tip. Elizabeth kept quiet about the surgery for years, choosing not to talk about it publicly.