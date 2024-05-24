10 Times Celebrities Wore the Same Outfit, Showing How Beautiful All Bodies Can Be

Some say wearing the same outfit to official events more than once is impolite. If we strictly followed this belief, our closets would overflow with unworn clothes or we'd avoid events altogether. However, celebrity stylists demonstrate that you can look impeccable even in repeated outfits. By observing how celebrities manage this, we can pick up some useful tips for ourselves.

1. Rita Moreno

Back in 1962, Rita Moreno stunned everyone at the Oscars in a shiny dress that matched her award. What made it extra special was that it was crafted from a real kimono. Rita cherished this dress and kept it in her wardrobe for years. Fast forward to 2018 at the 90th Oscars, and she wore the same dress again, albeit with a slight modification—the upper part had been redesigned. This goes to show that beloved dresses can be revamped and worn again, adding a touch of nostalgia and style to any occasion.

2. Cate Blanchett

Sometimes, even a small accessory like earrings can make a big difference. In 2015, during the premiere of Carol, Cate Blanchett wore a classic black dress with unique sleeves that resembled tattoos. She swept her hair to one side to showcase black earrings that added to her "dark style." Three years later, she wore the same dress again but paired it with big, bright earrings and her hair down. This gave the outfit a lighter, more romantic feel. The size and color of earrings can completely change a look. It's important to choose them wisely, considering your hairstyle. For updos, long and elegant earrings work well. If you have short hair, stylists recommend earrings that are longer than your hair to create a balanced look.

3. Geri Halliwell

When we gain or lose weight, we often worry about needing a whole new wardrobe. However, singer Geri Halliwell sees it differently. She believes that if you can still fit into an old dress but your body has changed, it's a great reason to wear it again. This is especially true if the dress is stretchy and doesn't need alterations. Geri first wore this dress in 2002 at an Oscar party. Seven years later, she wore the same dress, but it looked very different. Her body had changed, and she had a new hairstyle, making the dress appear completely transformed yet still impressive.

4. Carys Douglas and her mother Catherine Zeta-Jones

Carys Douglas, the stylish daughter of Hollywood icons Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas, recently marked a milestone as she turned 21. To celebrate this special occasion, Carys paid homage to her mother's iconic 90s fashion sense by donning a stunning pink slip dress. This dress was not just any outfit; it was the very same one that Catherine had famously worn to the 1999 MTV Movie Awards, adding a touch of nostalgia and familial connection to Carys' birthday celebration. Her choice of attire not only reflected her impeccable taste but also showcased the timeless elegance passed down from mother to daughter.

5. Jane Fonda

When you only have one jacket but want it to look different, try changing your hairstyle and adding new accessories that match your style. Jane Fonda did this by wearing the same jacket at different events in 2016, each time with different accessories. Experimenting with glasses and pairing the jacket with different bottoms like pants, skirts, or jeans can also give it a fresh look.

6. Kate Middleton

Catherine, Princess of Wales, wore a turquoise dress for an event before the London Olympic Games in 2012. She wore the same dress again in 2018 but styled her hair differently. Middleton is known for being mindful with her clothes and often changes her look with hairstyles, hats, and accessories.

7. Armani Privé — Reese Witherspoon

Actress Reese Witherspoon made a stylish entrance at the 74th Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Alongside her, a model showcased an exquisite piece from Giorgio Armani Prive’s autumn-winter 2022-2023 Haute Couture collection.

8. Kate Moss

Kate Moss is not only fond of her fur coats but also adept at styling them. In 2010, at a Christian Dior fashion show, she donned a black fur coat that had been in her wardrobe for four years. The first time paparazzi spotted Moss wearing this coat was back in 2006 during a Sam & Ruby charity event. One trick to make your coats appear fresh and different is to vary the clothing you wear underneath. A contrasting sweater color, for instance, can completely transform the overall look of your outfit.

9. Harry Styles

It's not just women who can rock the same piece of clothing multiple times and still turn heads. Take Harry Styles, the British singer from One Direction, for example. He wore a shirt with a playful heart print at his birthday bash in 2013. Just six months later, he confidently sported the same shirt at the premiere of One Direction: This Is Us. The second time around, he even paired it with a stylish jacket. Clothing with whimsical prints can add a fun touch to an otherwise conservative outfit, like a suit. Don't be afraid to inject a bit of joy into your look, but remember to strike a balance—just enough to stand out without going overboard.

10. Sharon Stone

Whenever Sharon Stone graces the Red Carpet, it's like watching a mini fashion extravaganza. Known for her impeccable style, she often opts for outfits by renowned designers. One such example is her Roberto Cavalli dress, which she wore on two notable occasions. In 2009, she dazzled at a party in Antalya, Turkey's Mardan Palace, and then repeated the dress's appearance a year later at a concert honoring the New York City Police Department. What made each appearance distinct was how Stone played with accessories, contrasting dark and light elements to give the outfit a fresh twist each time.