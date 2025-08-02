11 Classic Pedicures That Are Officially Out of Style
Classic pedis like French tips, matte finishes, and shimmers have become a thing of the past. Nowadays, people are welcoming milkier shades and pastel pops of color instead, especially this summer season.
1. Extra-long toenails.
Long toenails were never truly practical, but that didn’t stop them from popping up on red carpets and social media. Now, the pendulum has swung back to neat, short toenails that are easier to maintain and more hygienic. Shorter styles also tend to look better in sandals and open-toed shoes. Nail techs recommend a gentle, rounded, or squoval shape for the most timeless appearance.
2. Heavy embellishments.
From rhinestones to 3D flowers, over-the-top nail art once made its way onto toes as a bold fashion statement. But in recent seasons, minimalism has taken the lead. Overloaded embellishments can feel impractical, especially when paired with open footwear. A clean design with maybe one tiny crystal or foil accent feels fresher and more refined.
3. Shimmery metallic finishes.
Metallic pedicures once ruled summer trends, especially silvers and golds with a mirror shine. But recently, these flashy finishes have started to feel a bit overdone and dated. Many nail experts now lean toward soft, high-gloss neutrals or gel finishes without glitter. If you still love shine, opt for a pearly or milky sheen. It gives the same glow without the drama.
4. Matte black toenails.
Matte black was once a go-to for those wanting a bold, edgy pedicure. But in recent years, it’s lost popularity in favor of softer or glossier finishes. The flat, dark look can appear dull or too heavy, especially during warmer months when lighter colors dominate. Instead, try glossy dark chocolate or inky navy shades for a rich but updated vibe. They still feel strong, just a little more refined.
5. Burgundy pedicures.
Deep burgundy was once the go-to for colder months, considered classic and mature. But it’s slowly losing ground to fresher, warmer alternatives like cocoa brown, terracotta, or even deep rose. These shades feel more modern while still offering depth and sophistication.
6. Chrome finishes.
Once seen as futuristic and edgy, chrome pedicures are now taking a back seat. These high-shine finishes can easily look too loud or clash with your outfit or shoes. Pearlescent or satin finishes are a more current choice, offering the same visual interest without overwhelming the look. They reflect light in a softer, more elegant way.
7. Traditional French pedicures.
The French tip pedicure used to be synonymous with clean and classy. But the thick white stripe and pink base are now being seen as a little too retro. Updated versions include micro-French tips, pastel tips, or switching the white for gold or nude shades. These subtle changes give the same clean feel without looking dated. It’s a great way to refresh a classic.
8. Neon polish.
Bright neon toes scream fun, but also very specific eras. They tend to look less elegant and more like a throwback to early 2010s festival style. Instead of highlighter hues, go for bold corals or warm reds that still make a statement without overwhelming your whole look. Neons are now reserved more for statement nails or party occasions than everyday wear.
9. Animal print toenail art.
From zebra stripes to leopard spots, animal print pedicures had their moment. But as fashion turns more neutral and sleek, these bold patterns are becoming less common, especially on toes. They can look busy or dated, particularly if paired with loud sandals. Subtle accents like soft marbling give a similar sense of texture without overwhelming the nail. Keep the wild side for accessories instead.
10. Jelly pedis.
While once a popular trend, particularly in Korea, the jelly nails are becoming outdated. Instead, people are more drawn to milkier white and pink shades, like strawberry milk. Despite jelly nails jiggling out this season, we might see their return the upcoming one.
11. Bright blue shades.
Vibrant cobalt or electric blue once made a fun summer statement. Now, though, these bright tones are being replaced by muted coastal blues, periwinkle, and even slate gray tones. The newer blues feel more versatile and polished, blending better with outfits and seasonal trends. They’re still eye-catching but in a more understated way.
While most of these classics are out of trend, that shouldn’t stop you from exploring them as options if they really fit your style. Be comfortable with whichever color you pick or style you adorn your nails. Some timeless classics like these nails will never go out of style.