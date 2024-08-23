11 Times Celebrity Shoes Made Us Do a Double Take

Fashion is a form of self-expression, and for celebrities, it’s often about making a statement. But sometimes, these statements leave us scratching our heads, especially when it comes to footwear.

1. Rihanna’s denim boots

Rihanna has a history of turning heads with her fashion, but her thigh-high denim boots were a step too far. The distressed jeans material worked for pants, but as boots, it left fans questioning the trend.

2. Sarah Jessica Parker’s mismatched heels

At the 2023 New York City Ballet Gala, Sarah Jessica Parker made headlines by stepping out in a pair of mismatched shoes, showcasing her daring approach to fashion. The Sex and the City star, known for her love of bold footwear, paired a pink satin heel on one foot with a contrasting black satin heel on the other.

3. Elliot Page’s Balenciaga platform Crocs

Elliot Page’s Balenciaga platform Crocs pushed the fashion boundaries a step too far for many. The already controversial Crocs were given an even more outrageous twist with the added height.

4. Jennifer Lawrence’s red carpet flip-flops

At the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, Jennifer Lawrence surprised everyone by trading her glamorous heels for a pair of black flip-flops on the red carpet. Known for her relatable personality and down-to-earth charm, Lawrence’s choice was both practical and bold.

5. Billie Eilish’s oversized sneakers

Billie Eilish is known for her unique style, but her chunky sneakers were more elementary school than high fashion. The oversized, strap-heavy shoes looked more functional than fashionable, making us question the choice.

6. Barry Keoghan’s Ugg clogs

Barry Keoghan made a unique fashion statement by wearing Ugg clogs during a public appearance, blending casual comfort with high-fashion flair. Known for his eclectic style and willingness to push the envelope, Keoghan paired the cozy clogs with a tailored outfit, creating a surprising yet questionable look.

7. Greta Gerwig’s Margiela Tabi pumps

Greta Gerwig turned heads at the Cannes Film Festival by stepping out in Maison Margiela Tabi pumps, a distinctive choice that reflected her avant-garde approach to fashion. The iconic split-toe design, inspired by traditional Japanese footwear, added a bold and unconventional twist to her otherwise elegant look.

8. Katy Perry’s LED light-up shoes

Katy Perry lit up the red carpet—literally—when she wore LED light-up shoes to the Pop Music Awards in 2010. The shoes glowed in various colors but looked more like something out of a nightclub than an awards event.

9. Doja Cat’s claws

Doja Cat took her red carpet look to a whole new level with claw-like shoes. The exaggerated points extended from her toes like talons created a chicken-like look that was as intriguing as it was strange.

10. Rashida Jones’ small heels

At the 2013 Film Independent Spirit Awards, Rashida Jones made a stylish appearance, but her choice of footwear caught some attention for the wrong reason. Her pinky toes noticeably didn’t fit properly into the delicate, strappy sandals she wore, suggesting the shoes were a size too small.

11. Julia Fox’s plastic boots

Julia Fox made a bold and unconventional statement at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS event with her choice of plastic boots. The transparent footwear, which extended up to her thighs, turned heads for their unusual material and futuristic vibe. While the boots certainly drew attention, they also sparked debate about comfort and practicality, with many wondering how wearable such a design could be.

Fashion is subjective, and what one person finds absurd, another might find avant-garde. But these celebrity shoe choices certainly left an impression, for better or worse. Whether they were trying to make a statement, push the boundaries of style, or just have a bit of fun, these shoes turned heads and sparked conversation.

