I Got Banned From Family Dinners for Laughing at My Sister’s Baby’s Name
Family & kids
day ago
Not everyone takes big news well, and sometimes their reactions can be a bit awkward. Check out the surprising and cringe-worthy moment when a woman’s quirky response to her sister’s baby name reveal went viral.
She told the full story on Reddit.
People were mostly divided on the matter.
- You've got three separate issues/questions here!
I am now banned from all family dinners. This seems a big overreaction unless there's more background you haven't shared.
Is the name really that bad? Yes, yes, it really is.
Was I really a massive idiot? You were rude and inappropriate. tinyd71 / Reddit
- Broccoli? She thinks it's a good idea to name her child Broccoli-Willow? I'm sorry, but as a primary school teacher, Brookleeigh sounds too close to Broccoli not to be made fun of. Lego_Panda_Bear / Reddit
- A sad beige house for a sad beige baby. Trouvette / Reddit
- The banning is weird, to disown you over this seems a big reaction. I’m guessing you’re either exaggerating or this isn’t the first incident. You’re more than old enough to notice that people don’t like being laughed at, and more than old enough to know that it doesn’t get your point across (especially as you had a point! The name sounds like broccoli).
Learning techniques to help you stop blurting things out really should have been addressed when you were a kid, but it’s not too late to take responsibility now you’re an adult. Mindfulness techniques, pause and breathe, mental checklists, etc. stophittingthyself / Reddit
- Laughing was rude, your family banning you from all family dinners is an extreme overreaction, and your sister is 99% likely to be a bad parent (based on how you’ve described her). Aihaya07 / Reddit
- Oh sweet dear vegetable, I mean broccoli, I mean Brook..ly? That kid will be laughed about her name behind her back her entire childhood, but hey, mom gets to be unique. Snakeinyourgarden / Reddit
- I probably would have laughed, too. The poor child will spend its life explaining and respelling its name. Will probably end up being called 'Brook' and your sister will end up fussing about that. Not sure why you are banned from family dinners - did other families think that was a "great name"? omeomi24 / Reddit
Despite the backlash, banning her from family events might have been a bit extreme. Here’s a similar story that might surprise you.
