You've got three separate issues/questions here!

I am now banned from all family dinners. This seems a big overreaction unless there's more background you haven't shared.

Is the name really that bad? Yes, yes, it really is.

Was I really a massive idiot? You were rude and inappropriate. tinyd71 / Reddit

A sad beige house for a sad beige baby. Trouvette / Reddit

The banning is weird, to disown you over this seems a big reaction. I’m guessing you’re either exaggerating or this isn’t the first incident. You’re more than old enough to notice that people don’t like being laughed at, and more than old enough to know that it doesn’t get your point across (especially as you had a point! The name sounds like broccoli).

Learning techniques to help you stop blurting things out really should have been addressed when you were a kid, but it’s not too late to take responsibility now you’re an adult. Mindfulness techniques, pause and breathe, mental checklists, etc. stophittingthyself / Reddit

Oh sweet dear vegetable, I mean broccoli, I mean Brook..ly? That kid will be laughed about her name behind her back her entire childhood, but hey, mom gets to be unique. Snakeinyourgarden / Reddit

I probably would have laughed, too. The poor child will spend its life explaining and respelling its name. Will probably end up being called 'Brook' and your sister will end up fussing about that. Not sure why you are banned from family dinners - did other families think that was a "great name"? omeomi24 / Reddit