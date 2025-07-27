12 Etiquette Rules That Сan Save You in an Awkward Situation

When a hairdresser washes your hair, closing your eyes is not just a gesture of politeness, but a way to create a comfortable atmosphere for both parties. Many hairdressers, as mentioned by The Sun, report feeling uncomfortable when a client stares at them intently during a treatment. This can be distracting and create unnecessary tension.

In addition, having your eyes closed helps you relax. Warm water and scalp massage feels good, and if you don’t get distracted by eye contact, you get more enjoyment. Little things like this make the service more enjoyable for everyone involved.