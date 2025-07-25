12 People Who Made Friendship Feel Like a Trap

Friends tend to mean everything to us. We rely on their support and expect them to be understanding and loyal. But they don’t always live up to our expectations. Sometimes, they do the unthinkable, and we end up losing those we trusted most.

  • Right after I got engaged, my fiancé and I were hanging out with a friend. We had just told him the news of our engagement. I had a nasty cold, and he offered me some cold medicine. Unknown to me, it was the PM kind that’s supposed to help you sleep, and I started getting drowsy and drifting off. I woke up when I heard my “friend,” thinking I was completely out, start trying to talk my new fiancé into sleeping with him. I stayed still until I heard her answer. Turns out I picked the right woman and the wrong friend. © csd***boy1980 / Reddit
  • It was my dads funeral and my supposed best mate shows up extremely late, hungover and improperly dressed. My dad helped raise this guy ever since he was 12, and he didn’t bother showing my dad the respect he deserved. I dragged him out of his car, showed him a photo of dad, and told him he was dead to me. © Unknown Author / Reddit
  • Met the love of my life and got married. He got all hurt because apparently he had spent a lot of time planning the next 10 years of our (and the rest of my friend’s apparently) lives. And the fact that I got married made him start telling me about how selfish I was, and I wasn’t thinking about him.
    © Draklawl / Reddit
  • I had someone I considered a good friend go behind my back and take some of my work documents to our boss to get me in trouble/fired. She claimed she was “concerned” about my performance and abilities. Our boss ended up praising me and supporting me through it, and then this friend found her contract was not renewed the next year. © IdPreferNot / Reddit
  • My friend texted to say she needed to call me about her wedding. I thought she was going to ask me to be in it, but instead, she told me I can’t go. You see, my mom died within the last year, and I can’t bring bad luck to her joyous occasion. She’d still send me the invitation, as she didn’t want to be rude, after all, but I wasn’t allowed to go. When I received the invitation, I just threw it away instead of responding that I wouldn’t be attending. © ypsm / Reddit
  • As teenagers: found my diary at my birthday party and proceeded to read it aloud to everyone in the room. As adults: started a relationship with the guy she knew I had a huge crush on, and then asked me for advice on how to break up with him 8 weeks later when she got bored.
    © Unknown author / Reddit
  • This one time, I wasn’t feeling well. As good friends, they stayed with me and called a cab to go home—their home. I woke up in a cab, with the driver asking me to pay for the ride. I had to pay for two rides (that one and the other to my home) and got a lecture about what friendship is and how they were awful friends from the cab driver. © coiso / Reddit
  • I had an ugly breakup with my live-in girlfriend, and one of my supposed best friends and his wife invited her to come live with them. She’s still there two years later, a mile from my house, and I don’t think I’ve spoken to him since. If he gets divorced, I’m inviting his wife to live with me. © KidCuervo / Reddit
  • Convinced my boyfriend to dump me 2 weeks before prom so he could take her instead, using info I told her in confidence. When I confronted her, she called me selfish for wanting her to be unhappy. I couldn’t find another date, so I didn’t go. Ruined my senior year.
    © Spare3Parts / Reddit
  • In the beginning of my senior year of high school, I had a pretty close group of friends. One friend’s family was planning to move to Florida at the end of the year, so I thought it would be an awesome idea for us to visit him for a week or weekend during our summer vacation.
    One other guy thought it was a great idea, but the other four mocked me and made a ton of sarcastic comments like, “Oh yeah, that’s definitely going to happen.” Well, fast-forward to summer, I had kind of drifted away because I got a summer job and never really got invited to anything with them anymore, or I was always working when I did.
    I went onto Twitter one day to see that they had all just bought their plane tickets to fly down to Florida for a weekend to visit said friend. © yingsin / Reddit
  • My (former) best friend convinced me to break up with my boyfriend, as he told me he had seen him with being intimate with someone else. Come to find out, the “someone else” was my best friend. © bunsofcheese / Reddit
  • Slept with my long-term boyfriend, stole him, proceeded to date him for 6 months, and then lied about being pregnant when he finally broke it off with her. © bubble_of_no_trubble / Reddit

Friendship isn’t always what it seems. But that doesn’t mean it should drag you down. If you’re looking for more stories about friends who revealed their true colors, this article is sure to fulfill your needs.

