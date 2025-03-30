12 People Who Thanked Their Lucky Stars for Getting Fired

I never thought I’d say this, but getting fired felt incredibly liberating. It was like a weight I didn’t even realize I was carrying had been lifted off my shoulders. Sure, it was terrifying at first. Who wouldn’t be freaked out about suddenly losing their source of income? But after the initial shock wore off, I started to feel something I hadn’t felt in a long time: freedom.

I realize now that I was stuck in a rut, just going through the motions day after day, too comfortable (or scared) to make a change. If they hadn’t let me go, I probably would have stayed there indefinitely, even though deep down, I knew it wasn’t what I really wanted.

Getting fired was the kick I desperately needed to refocus on what truly matters to me. It forced me to re-evaluate my priorities and finally pursue the passions and projects I had been putting on the back burner. I’ve started working on things that genuinely excite me, and it feels amazing.

In a weird way, I’m grateful to my old employer for giving me the push I needed. Sometimes, life has a funny way of setting you on the right path, even if it doesn’t feel like it at the time. I don’t make as much money as I did at my previous job but I feel way better. © soydelmarrr / Reddit