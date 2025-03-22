12 Sleek Nail Designs to Keep You on Trend
Ready to elevate your nail game? Whether you want a style refresh or to stay ahead of the trends, a chic manicure can make all the difference. From bold statement designs to subtle elegance, these 12 sleek nail designs will add the perfect touch of flair to your look.
1. Metallic design
Metallics are quickly gaining popularity, and this trend isn’t slowing down. Expect to see more metallic shades, with pearl and shimmer finishes remaining a favorite well into this year.
2. Chocolate design
Every shade of espresso and chocolate is making a statement.
3. Natural short nails
Starting from last year, the trend has been shifting towards short, simple nails, with classic shapes leading the way. This movement continues in 2025, emphasizing natural, minimalist styles with pearlescent and clear shades for a polished and effortlessly chic look.
4. Tortoiseshell nails
Hailey Bieber was seen embracing the tortoiseshell nail trend, bringing this classic, sophisticated design back into the spotlight.
5. Animalistic design
Animal print remains a timeless staple, much like florals in spring. With its popularity on the rise, the trend is expected to grow by 33% in the coming months.
6. Bows
Bows are making their way onto nails, from DIY stick-ons to intricate nail art and 3D embellishments. This coquette-inspired trend is taking over, adding a playful, feminine touch that embraces a soft, romantic aesthetic.
7. Chrome design
Whether you love long nails or short, there’s no denying that chrome nails dominated 2023, thanks in part to Hailey Bieber’s #glazeddonutnails. This year, the chrome trend continues to shine—but with a fresh new twist.
8. Ombre design
If you haven’t caught on yet, ombre nails are everywhere—gracing Instagram, Pinterest, TikTok, and the hands of celebs like Kylie Jenner and Dua Lipa. While not a new trend, their versatility and timeless elegance keep them in the spotlight.
9. Sheer shades
While sheer shades and jelly finishes are often associated with summer, their popularity is set to continue well into the next season.
10. Pearls
Pearl nail designs in all forms, from subtle pearlescent finishes to intricate details, are trending and here to stay.
11. Reach girl aesthetic nails
Milky natural designs are welcome and called "rich girl" design.
12. Classy nude manicure
Much like the barely-there looks seen on the red carpet, naked nails aren’t entirely bare—they still have a polished touch. This minimalist trend, loved by ladies for its elegance, is defined by short lengths, nude polish, and a glossy top coat. It’s simple, classic, and effortlessly chic.
