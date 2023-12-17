15 Celebrities Who We Thought Were Taller Than They Really Are

The entertainment industry seems to be starting to embrace diversity and get rid of strict beauty standards such as height requirements. Actors and singers are celebrated for their skill and unique qualities, not for conforming to certain physical ideals.

1. Ben Stiller — 5’5¾" (1.67 m)

John Salangsang / Invision for the Television Academy / AP Images / East News

2. Bruno Mars — 5’5″ (1.65 m)

3. Kit Harington — 5’8″ (1.73 m)

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP / East News

4. Josh Hutcherson — 5’5″ (1.65 m)

Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP / East News

5. Jeremy Renner — 5’8½" (1.74 m)

AP Photo / Chris Pizzello / East News

6. Joaquin Phoenix — 5’8″ (1.73 m)

Sienna Conwell / Broadimage / Broad Image / East News

7. Tom Cruise — 5’7″ (1.7 m)﻿

8. Martin Freeman — 5’7″ (1.70 m)

Joel Ryan / Invision / AP / East News

9. Mark Wahlberg — 5’8″ (1.73 m)

AP Photo / Chris Pizzello / Invision / Invision / East News

10. Joe Jonas — 5’7″ (1.70 m)

11. Johnny Galecki — 5’5″ (1.65 m)

John Shearer / Invision / AP / East News

12. Zach Galifianakis — 5’7″ (1.70 m)

EVAN AGOSTINI / INVISION / AP / East News

13. Kevin Hart — 5’4″ (1.62 m)

14. Daniel Radcliffe — 5’5″ (1.65 m)

Gregorio T. Binuya / Everett Collection / EAST NEWS

15. Tom Holland — 5’8″ (1.73 m)

F Thomson / Allpix Press / East News

It’s fantastic to witness male celebrities who are comfortable with their height, demonstrating confidence regardless of societal norms. Equally empowering are tall women who embrace their height, proudly don heels, and disregard any criticism or stereotypes imposed by others.

Preview photo credit Gregorio T. Binuya / Everett Collection / EAST NEWS, Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP / East News, F Thomson / Allpix Press / East News

