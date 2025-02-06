15 Confusing Photos That Are Clearly Not Photoshopped

Ordinary things can turn totally mind-boggling just by looking at them from a different angle. It’s not your brain playing tricks on you, it’s just a sneaky perspective hiding what’s really there. Some photographers catch these crazy illusions and share them online, giving our brains a fun little puzzle to solve.

1. “My friends are conjoined twins.”

2. “My friend puts his really long arm on my shoulder.”

3. "My brain hurts."

4. "The biggest cat I have ever seen."

5. "My friend took a photo of this van today, and it somehow looks like a toy."

6. “My brain is still processing this image.”

7. “My dad hugging my nephew.”

8. “My very flexible boyfriend.”

9. “My husband lost his hand today.”

10. “Just my dad and his dog.”

11. “My dog has 7 legs.”

12. “My niece has a very flexible neck.”

13. “My puppy with human feet.”

14. “My niece hugging my sister and I makes me look like I have a tiny hand.”

15. “My friend’s leg looks like it’s oddly photoshopped in this pic.”