Men Reveal 15 Romantic Gestures Women Do That Melt Their Heart

Men seem to be more into romance than women might think. In an online thread, guys shared what things women do that really touch their hearts. From simple everyday tasks to big surprises, these loving acts show them how much you care and keep them reassured in the relationship.

Relationships are made of ups and downs, and they often require a lot of compromising from both sides. However, it’s especially difficult when you have to choose between being honest or sparing your partner’s feelings. So much so, some people turned to social media to anonymously get secrets off their chest that they’re keeping only to protect their significant other from being hurt.