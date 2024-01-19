15+ People Who Hit the Jackpot After Haircut Appointment

Ever wondered how often guys switch up their looks? Well, buckle up for some hairstyle insights! According to a snazzy survey by Crown Clinic, men go through a hair makeover around 3 times from 18 to 35. Now, here’s the juicy scoop: a whopping 36% spill the beans, admitting they shake things up because they’re just plain tired of the old ’do. Another 15% are on a style rollercoaster to keep up with the latest trends, while 12% catch that makeover bug from their favorite celebs. So, if you’re thinking of a hair switcheroo, you’re not alone in the game of style evolution! Keep rocking those changes and let your hair tell your story.

“Cut my hair yesterday after having long hair for 8 years. Which do you like best?”

Summer cut

“My barber is a real hero.”

“Did I make a mistake?”

“Finally went to a real barber!”

“Cut my hair yesterday and bleached it. I’m happy with my decision.”

“Well fellas, how’d my barber do?”

A before and after of the cut

“I cut my hair today. Feels fresh.”

“It’s amazing what a haircut can do.”

“Update on my hair MASSACRE from yesterday. Redeemed?”

Before and after

“Chopped my hair off after 7 years!”

“That fringe was pretty awful.”

“I cut off the dreadlocks, but I’m missing them already.”

“This guy’s beard was epic! A nice little before and after I did at work today.”

“Trimmed the hair and updated the color.”

“My new hairstyle”

“I’ve finally stopped blow drying my hair straight and I’m learning to love and embrace the curl!”

“A few weeks ago, I donated my hair to make wigs for patients with cancer.”

“Just shaved. Having mixed feelings.”

“Did the right thing getting the buzzcut didn’t I?”

“My friend says he regrets cutting his beard off... Shall I tell him he’s crazy?”