15+ People Who Revisited Their Childhood Photos and Couldn’t Stop Laughing

Old photos have a way of reminding us of our funniest and most carefree moments. Just one glance can transport us back to the golden days, when every outfit was a bold choice, every idea felt brilliant, and we had no clue how wonderfully naive we were.

1. “10-year-old me in my Hannah Montana.”

2. My mom is coming out of her bridesmaid’s dress, my dad’s eyes are closed, my brother has his finger up his nose, my sister has a hand in her mouth, and I am OVER being a flower girl.

3. “Have you surfed a clam shell? No? Then don’t talk to me.”

4. “Yes, that is my real head. No, this photo was not edited.”

5. “Life is hard when you’re 7 years old, and instead you look like a toothless 42-year-old in business attire.”

6. “12-year-old me really thought this was a look.”

7. “Don’t even know what to say... but one day we will recreate this.”

8. “My friend went through an emo phase. Meant to say ‘don’t label me’ but she didn’t know how to spell it.”

8. “Began crying since I thought I was getting my mugshot taken for stealing a piece of taffy. Turns out it was for an ornament to give my parents.”

9. “Sometimes you have to accept that there are things that will make you look uncool forever. I found mine.”

10. “For some reason my younger self decided to try and shave my eyebrows.”

11. “My mom was going through old photos recently and sent me this GEM of 12-year-old me.”

12. “These younger sisters posed as their older sister’s best friend and boyfriend.”

13. “Don’t mind me, just casually kidnapping my own Barbie. Probably around ’96 or ’97.”

14. “When I was 7, I wanted to be a box for Halloween and my grandparents let me.”

15. “In this photo: I was going to someone’s birthday party (not themed). I had a bad allergies and my mom tried to cover it up with makeup. I was about 12.”

16. "My mom insisted I show off my braces."

17. “My dad always thought this haircut looked incredible on me. My mom thought the shirt was incredible. I’m a female.”