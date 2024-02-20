15 products that will make those winter days better

What is the weather like in your location, and how low does the temperature drop? If your climate is freezing cold, then you probably know a thing or two about cracked hands and frozen windshields. That’s why we gathered 15 products that will solve these and many other problems.

1. Plush steering wheel cover that warm and soft to the touch. Just the perfect way to keep your hands warm while driving during winter. It is made using synthetic microfiber and prevents cracking and peeling from sun exposure.

The cover also shields from dirt, dust, and oily fingers. The manufacturers use odorless and non-toxic materials that are easy to clean, wash, and sanitize. It is very easy to slip-on and is airbag safe.

Promising review: I love that I can just hop in my car no matter how cold it is outside and drive off without having to find my gloves. It’s nice to hold on to the ears and make turns easier. Only problem is sometimes the ears hit my thighs and make it a little harder to turn, but I could adjust my seat one notch lower and that would probably fix that. It happens too infrequently for me to care so. Get this if you like cute and soft things that make driving a bit more fun. @Amazon Customer

2. Rechargeable hand warmers that are perfect for outdoor activities like dog walking, hunting, and camping, as well as for those who work in cold conditions. You can use them for hours and even charge your electronic devices on the go.

They offer 3 temperature levels: 95-107°F, 104-118°F, and 118-131°F. They are made of aircraft-grade aluminum and ABS material and warm up in a matter of seconds.

Promising review: I bought two as a gift to my 73-year-old dad to use when he takes his dog out to potty. Even in that short amount of time, the warmer is usually toasty by the time the dog has found a spot to go! I recently “stole” one to take to a hockey game, and I was amazed at how well it worked. It was amazing, and I’ll definitely be taking one or two along to games in the future!

Would be great for fall or any chilly sporting events or marching band contests! The charge lasts for several hours on high and warms your hands perfectly even if part of it is exposed to the cold air. @Makayla

3. Windshield cover that blocks your windshield from snow, ice, frost, blizzard, sleet, slush, and hail. It is made from tough Oxford material blended with the softest PVC inner layer. It’s 100% waterproof and won’t frost up even after storms.

No tools are required. Just close the side flaps inside your car doors to help prevent theft. The cover is scratch-proof and does not use magnets or suction cups. It fits most cars, trucks, vans, and SUV’s.

Promising review: I live in an area where we get frost and my windshield will freeze over. This product works so amazingly and is so easy to put on and take off my car. I see how the straps that wrap around the side mirrors will probably become brittle and break with time, but because you can close part of the fabric in your car doors makes me think it’ll be fine. @Kristin J Buscaglia

4. Heated car blanket that plugs into the cigarette lighter. It heats up quickly and will stay nice and warm until you unplug it. It is equipped with a 96-inch-long cord and can reach all seats in most vehicles, ensuring warmth for those sitting at the back.

It folds easily so it can be stored in a car trunk, on a back seat, or packed in a bag. It is recommended to spot clean only and not toss it in the washer. It is made of soft polyester fleece in a stylish black and white buffalo check plaid pattern.

Promising review: This electric blanket for the car was my fix for not having heated seats, and it works perfectly. I tuck the blanket in around my driver’s seat and for the most part it says in place. There is no temperature control so when it gets too warm I just have to unplug it and since my plug is next to me in the console, it is not a terrible inconvenience. @Amie

5. Nasal spray that gently cleans and moisturizes the sinus tissues. It also helps reduce tissue swelling from pollen, pollution, contaminants, and other irritants. It does not contain any steroids, GMOs, or chemicals. Using it before bed may reduce snoring.

Clear your nose by gently blowing it before using the spray. Pump while breathing in through your nose. Spray each nostril 2–4 times and use at least twice daily.

Promising review: I love this nasal spray because it is natural and it works! I used it every day as many times as I needed, which is why I love it. I was told that it is not good to use the medicated sprays every day for a long time, and I get bad allergies. So this has been the perfect substitute! 100% recommend. @selin

6. Leather brush cleaner that restores your shoes back to pristine condition. You do not need to purchase a spray along with the brush. The bristles were designed to lift and separate dirt from the surface, instead of just pushing it back down.

You can clean every crevice of your shoes, leaving no stone unturned, including the narrow welts where the seams of your soles are, where dirt often hides. The dual action creates a powerful cleaning tool and doesn’t require a lot of direct pressure.

Promising review: I bought this because I could not find my suede brush. And of course the week after buying this while I was cleaning and organizing as we all do in January I found my original suede brush! Rather than return it I’m keeping this one, and now I will just have the old one for travel this one is nicer I can see why it’s got such great reviews I may even try using it on other things other than just my suede purses and shoes. I like the little crevice cleaner. @Francophile

7. Natural paw butter that is pH balanced and uses no harsh chemicals. It also helps keep noses from cracking and drying, and comes in a delicious oatmeal scent. It is also free from parabens, sulfates, harsh surfactants, and gluten.

The product combines shea butter, oatmeal, mango, vitamins E and F, jojoba, coconut oil, olive oil, and aloe vera to soothe and relieve. Simply massage into your dog’s paws before and after walks.

Promising review: We bought this product for our dog as he has really dry paws. I was looking for something that would be easy to use, work great, and lick friendly. This hit all those marks and had a good smell.

The smell is very strong, but we enjoy it. It is more of an oil than a lotion, so very easy to rub onto his paws. They almost instantly moisturize, so even after one use we noticed a huge difference! @Jordan

8. An oversized wearable blanket helps keep you warm and cozy wherever you are. You can pull your legs into the plush, fluffy sherpa to cover yourself completely on the couch. It doesn’t drag on the floor and feels like being hugged by a cloud.

It’s double layered with luxurious fleece microfiber on the outside and premium fluffy sherpa on the inside. It features a huge plush hood, a marsupial pocket, and oversized sleeves and a high-low hem.

Promising review: I like my hoodies big. Which is hard to do, because I’m a very tall girl and it’s hard to get something large enough that’s also warm and cozy.

I bought this little wonder as large of a size as I could get it, and it’s my single most favorite piece of clothing now. It’s warm, it’s comfortable, it’s actually large enough to fit me, and it’s been difficult to get me to take it off. @Joan

9. Dog car seat cover that provides padding to protect from dirt, mud, water, and fur. They are great for most cars, trucks, and SUVs. Use one as a cargo liner in the trunk, as a rear seat protector, or as a dog hammock for full coverage in the back.

The pad is made with waterproof cotton for fuss-free vacuuming and cleaning. It features 4 heavy-duty headrest anchors and 2 seat anchors for safety even during the bumpiest of rides.

Promising review: We got this to protect the black cloth car seat from muddy, wet feet of our border collie/Australian shepherd. Does protect seat. The only disappointment was how trim quickly faded and then began to fray. Cover is easy to move when needed and to put back in. Fits seat well for our vehicle. @J S

10. Hot water bottle with knitted cover that comes in a variety of colors. It holds heat longer than traditional hot water bottles for pain relief. The material is recyclable and not suitable for microwave or oven heating. It is transparent and very easy to fill.

Thanks to its wide mouth, it is easy to fill, and the anti spurt lip prevents water spitting back out. Fill only up to two-thirds of its capacity. It can also double up as a cold compress pack.

Promising review: I am really glad I went with this one after looking at so many of these. Holds 2 liters of hot water and keeps it hot for many hours! I use it at night in my bed to keep warm in my drafty bedroom that the central heater doesn’t really reach well. It is amazing to me that the bottle I filled at 9pm is still just as warm at 6am.

I love the little “sweater” that comes with it to keep it, and you protected as the rubber bottle gets quite hot. This sleeve is very easy to remove and wash if needed. Would totally recommend this product, absolutely love it! @Amazon Customer

11. Thermometer shower head that features a temperature display. The display is blue when it’s below 90°F, green when it’s between 90-108°F, and red when it’s between 108-122°F. This way, you don’t have to guess when it’s time to bathe your baby or pet.

A shower hose and bracket are included in the package. The LED lighting display is water-powered, and you don’t need to add batteries. The pressure of the shower head is also ideal for people of all ages and pets.

Promising review: Got this to help with our toddlers bath time. It is pretty much spot on for the temps (used the floating thermometers to check). Takes the guess work out of moving the faucet back and forth from hot to cold to get the right temp. Also, the pressure is surprisingly good, too! @Jnb

12. Insulated cup sleeve made from durable and flexible 4mm thick neoprene with strong stitching. They can withstand stretching and folding. They keep your drink cold for longer and your hands warm. The stretchy fit reduces and captures condensation.

It helps prevent spills thanks to the non-slip grip and comfortable, cushy sleeve. You just save money by reusing the same sleeve. You can soak it in warm water and wash it by hand.

Promising review: These things come in very handy. Originally I got it for my iced coffee drinks or any iced drink really. It really does prevent the ice from melting too fast and also keeps your hand from getting wet as the ice melts. They can also be used for hot drinks as it prevents the heat from burning your hand! The price was slightly better through Amazon. @danielle carosi

13. Portable electric heater that delivers heat within seconds and enhances warm air circulation for up to 200%. Its tilt-detection sensor improves accuracy and reliability for better tip-over protection. It also features overheat protection and a safety plug.

You can set the heat on a wider range, from 41-95oF with ±1oF increments. It warms quietly with frictionless performance and a winglet fan design that reduces turbulence and noise to only 34dB.

Promising review: I have three space heaters from different brands and this one is my favorite. It is virtually silent. I like the Eco and timer options, and you can set the exact temperature.

Once it senses the room has hit that temperature, it will switch itself to low. When it senses the temperature has dropped, it will turn itself back on. The only thing missing is a remote, but 10/10! @katie merritt

14. Hand cream that heals, relieves, soothes, and repairs extremely dry, cracked hands. The concentrated formula creates a protective layer on the skin’s surface that locks in moisture. You will feel the difference within a few days.

For best results, apply after handwashing, bathing, and at bedtime, as these are the most effective times for moisturizing extremely dry skin. It is safe for people with diabetes, and it is unscented and non-greasy.

Promising review: Working hands cream does its job just like expected. My hands got really dry and cracked due to working with boxes at work all day, but after using working hands they have been moist, and the cracks are gone even though I still work with boxes. I highly recommend this product. @Maher-shalal-hash-baz.

15. Snow broom and ice scraper that clears snow and ice from cars day or night. The non-abrasive foam head pushes heavy, wet snow off vehicles without damaging paint, trim, or glass. It features a LED light blinker function for nighttime illumination.

The built-in scraper quickly clears icy build-up on windshields. The auto-locking telescoping pole with dual foam grips adjusts from 33 in to 52 in. It weighs only 1.5 lbs for easy handling.

Promising review: I’ve tried a few different varieties of these snow brooms over the years. They’re a must-have for any larger SUV but also a great option for any car. They last a few seasons and usually need replacing. This works as well as the best of them.

The foam head is nice for not scratching paint, but you need to be a bit careful to not tear it. The handle seems to lock in place well in the short or extended position. The handle will easily unscrew itself from the head when using it. Every one of these types of tools has the same issue, so not a big surprise.

I like the plastic handle after my last one, with a metal handle, rusted and snapped off at the extension point. The lights are a gimmick but don’t hurt anything. @Keith

Winter can be excruciating depending on your location, but some products can make your living conditions much easier. From fluffy clothing items to relieving beauty items, the severity of low temperatures can diminish a bit.