16 Fashionable Moms Whose Beauty Is Simply Timeless

Back in the ’80s, these moms were turning heads with their style, and they’re still just as fashionable today. Their beauty and confidence never faded, and they knew how to make any outfit look amazing. Whether they were keeping it casual or dressing up for a big event, these moms prove that true style never goes out of fashion.
1. “My mother (left) and her friend Nina, circa 1975.”
2. “My mother in middle school, 1985.”
3. “My mother at 17, this was her senior portrait, the lady loved her hair so much she took a bunch of pictures for her. 1988.”
4. “Photo of my mother took by my father in the late 70s.”
6. “My mom on her wedding day in ‘90.”
7. “My mom in 1989, 2 years before I was born. She’s still making the same face.”
8. “My mom on her wedding day, 1999.”
9. “My mom when she was young in the early 80’s.”
10. “Prom. Me 1980s/My mom 1960s.”
11. “My mom around age 13, circa 1982.”
12. “My mom looking like a queen on her wedding day, 1979.”
13. “My Mom in May of 1986.”
15. “My mom in the hospital after giving birth to my sister. Canada, 1978.”
16. “A photo of my mom taken by my dad on their honeymoon in Europe (1983).”
Before you go, don’t miss another exciting article where we explore 6 unique fashion trends that are set to stay strong in 2025. From bold styles to unexpected comebacks, these trends are definitely worth keeping an eye on.