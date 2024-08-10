16 People Who Can Find Unique Clothing Items in the Most Unexpected Places

Clothes are a way of self-expression, among other things. And the heroes of our article know a thing or two about clothing. Some of them inherited cute outfits, while others are gurus of thrifting and never leave stores empty-handed.

And in the bonus section, we’ll show you that guys like to show off too — not only with their clothes, but also with the women’s attention.

“Died and went to heaven when I found this 80s Gunne Sax dress!”

“70s wool kilt by The Scotch House from my grandma”

“I found this vintage wedding dress and it makes me happy even though I have no reason to wear it!”

“I was adopted and I only recently met my biological grandfather. He gave me a lot of beautiful clothes that my late grandmother used to wear. I’m so happy!”

“Mom gave me a T-shirt that was her favorite in the 70s.”

“I’ve been told it can be sold now for at least $350.”

“I got this Oscar De La Renta coat for free. Some guy gave it to me, saying he was helping a friend move. I guess they were getting rid of stuff they didn’t need.”

“I made a Boston subway seat matching set.”

“I got this 70s maxi from a charity shop I worked in years ago and it’s still a favorite.”

“I’m so so glad I didn’t crop it into a mini as a teenager like I was very tempted to do”.

“Wore this delicate little frock for the first time on Father’s Day. The lady I bought it from dated it to around the 1920s. To me it’s timeless, but it’s pretty amazing to think that it’s a 100-year-old dress.”

“This 70s jumpsuit is one of my favorite vintage outfits I’ve ever found.”

“My body is built so weird, almost nothing fits me. I started a vintage shop just to sell all the stuff I bought that ended up not fitting.”

“I found it in the bin that was mostly curtains and I almost squealed, ’Haha, it’s been a minute since I’ve found a vintage dress!’”

“My mother made my wedding dress from a 1938 pattern. Our wedding theme was film noir/Art Deco, so I really wanted a one of a kind dress to reflect our love for vintage vibes.”

“Wore a 1980s prom dress to my college’s winter formal. It originally belonged to my aunt. It’s one of many vintage pieces that my grandparents gave to me when they were moving into a retirement community.”

“This beautiful western dress my grandmother wore to my parents wedding.”

“I picked up this 1970s Italian linen jacket at a thrift store and was wondering why the buttons are numbered.”

“My boobs broke both the straps on this going-out dress when I first tried it on. Decided I can break some fashion rules and wear it like this.”

Bonus: “Everyone posts bold outfits of classmates, and I have this.”