17 Stars Who Somehow Decided to Age Later

As kids, we pictured ourselves at 50, often involving gray hair, a rocking chair, a cat on our lap, and a fireplace. Little did we know we could be radiant, fabulous, successful, and empowered like a celebrity, with a whole life ahead and new goals to achieve.

1. Jennifer Garner

ASSOCIATED PRESS / East News , Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP / East News

The actress, originally from Houston, Texas, is 51. She started in movies with Zoya in 1995 and still acts in both movies and TV shows, like Alias, where she won a Golden Globe for her outstanding performance. You might know her from popular movies like Daredevil, 13 Going On 30, and Elektra.

2. Eminem

SIPA / East News , Jean_Nelson / Depositphotos

The successful rapper was born in Saint Joseph, Missouri, on October 17, 1972. Although he has been criticized over the years for his style and music, he has won many awards and has been praised for his high quality as a songwriter. From 1996 to 2020, he recorded 11 studio albums.



He also excelled in acting with the movie 8 Mile, which was not only a box office hit but also earned the extroverted singer an Oscar for Best Original Song for “Lose Yourself,” which he also performed at Super Bowl LVI.

3. Gwyneth Paltrow

The actress from California had a really successful career in movies, starring in films like Great Expectations, Shakespeare in Love, Se7en, the Iron Man trilogy, and The Avengers, among others. Interestingly, Paltrow speaks Spanish because she lived in a Spanish town as an exchange student. She’s also Steven Spielberg’s goddaughter and sang some songs when she appeared on Glee.

4. Cameron Diaz

PHOTOlink/Courtesy Everett Collection/East News , B2820 / Photoshot / East News

The actress, who shone on the big screen for almost three decades, was born in San Diego, California, on August 30, 1972. Even though she’s now retired from acting, she’ll always be remembered for her roles in movies like The Mask, My Best Friend’s Wedding, There’s Something About Mary, Charlie’s Angels, and as the unmistakable Princess Fiona in the Shrek movies. Nowadays, she works as an entrepreneur and is quite active on social media.

5. Ben Affleck

East News , Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP / East News

The actor, director, producer, and screenwriter was born on August 15, 1972. He’s had a highly successful career, excelling in films like Armageddon, Shakespeare In Love, Pearl Harbor, The Accountant, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League, among others. With numerous awards under his belt, despite a few career stumbles, he continues to receive high praise from critics.

6. Alyssa Milano

The New York actress will mark her 51st birthday on December 19. She’s been notable for her roles in Who’s the Boss?, Melrose Place, Charmed, and My Name is Earl. Besides her work in film and television, she has also delved into music, recording five albums in the late eighties and early nineties.

7. Dwayne Johnson

© PopularImages / Depositphotos , LISA O'CONNOR / AFP / East News LISA O'CONNOR / AFP / East News

The actor known as “The Rock” turned 50 on May 2. In addition to being a successful actor, he worked as a professional wrestler for the WWE. The success and popularity he gained from his excellent performance in the ring-opened the doors to Hollywood, so he started as a guest actor in the TV series Star Trek: Voyager and That 70’s Show.



He leaped to the big screen with a brief appearance in the film The Mummy Returns, and thanks to his success, he landed his first starring role in The Scorpion King. Since then, he has dedicated his life to acting and already has several projects for 2023.

8. Sofía Vergara

The Colombian actress will celebrate her 50th birthday on July 10. She began her artistic career as a model, and little by little, she attracted the attention of producers, who began to invite her to participate in television programs. Her role as Gloria Pritchett in the series Modern Family made her so famous that she was nominated for several awards. She was rewarded with a star on the Walk of Fame and was the second Colombian to receive it, after singer Shakira.

9. Carmen Electra

Volker Corell / Face to Face / East News , Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP / East News

The actress and model, originally from Sharonville, Ohio, celebrated her 51st birthday on April 20. Born Tara Leigh Patrick, she changed her name to the one we know after meeting singer Prince in California. She gained recognition for her roles in the TV series Baywatch and movies like Scary Movie and Meet the Spartans.

10. Jude Law

John Hayes / Everett Collection / East News , Joel C Ryan / Invision / AP / East News

The British actor will turn 50 before the end of 2022, and it will be on December 29. He has been featured in films such as The Aviator, Sherlock Holmes, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, among many others.

11. Liam Gallagher

, © liamgallagher / Instagram LEFEVRE SYLVAIN / East News

The British singer’s voice was a standout in the ’90s, and alongside his brother Noel and the rest of the band, they sold millions of records before parting ways. After Oasis, Liam formed Beady Eye with some ex-members, which lasted only five years. Now, he’s a solo artist gearing up to release his new album, “C’mon You Know.”

12. Idris Elba

Angel Dust / Face to Face / East News , Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP

The British actor in TV, theater, and film hits the 51 mark on September 6. Not many know that he was a DJ for a bit to fund his studies before turning to television. After trying his luck in New York, he landed roles and eventually joined the cast of The Watchmen. His career took off from there, and you might recognize him from films like The Jungle Book, Thor: Ragnarok, Fast and Furious: Hobbs & Shaw, The Suicide Squad, and more.

13. Karl Urban

He’s made a mark in Hollywood with roles in The Lord of the Rings, the Star Trek trilogy, Conquistadors, Thor: Ragnarok, and TV series like Xena: The Warrior Princess and The Boys. Raised in a German family, he’s fluent in the language. Beyond acting, he used to play Star Wars’ Han Solo with neighbors, and today, he enjoys golf, mountaineering, horseback riding, surfing, fishing, and tending to his garden.

14. Billie Joe Armstrong

The lead singer of the punk band Green Day celebrated his 50th birthday on February 17. From the nineties to now, he has worked as a composer and lead guitarist for the aforementioned musical group. He has played with bands such as U2 and Blink-182 and has recorded over 22 studio albums.

15. Shaquille O’Neal

The former basketball player, nicknamed “Shaq,” had his birthday on March 6 and was born in Newark, New Jersey. He was a very successful and outstanding player, so he is considered one of the most dominant in the history of the NBA. He played with teams such as the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Boston Celtics, with whom he retired due to multiple injuries.

16. Selma Blair

The American actress will turn 50 on June 23. She is remembered for playing Cecille Caldwell in the movie Sex Games, Vivian Kensington in Legally Blonde, Jane Burns in The Sweetest Thing, and Liz Sherman in Hellboy, among others. Although she stays away from blockbusters, she still works as an actress in different films and theater.

17. Rachel Weisz

Mary Evans / Allstar / Graham Whitby Boot / East News , Evan Agostini / Invision / East News

Rachel Hannah Weisz is a British actress known for her stage, television, and film work. Her film debut was in Death Machine (1994), and she gained recognition for her role in the 1994 revival of Noël Coward’s play Design for Living. Weisz’s Hollywood breakthrough came with her starring role in The Mummy (1999) and The Mummy Returns (2001). Weisz was engaged to filmmaker Darren Aronofsky from 2005 to 2010, with whom she has a son. In 2011, she married Daniel Craig, and they have a daughter together.

Before you go, be sure to check out another article discussing Jane Fonda’s regret about getting a facelift and her message urging young people not to fear growing old.