18 People Shared What Unusual Things Can Be Found in a Woman’s Bag

Is there anything in this world more spacious than a woman’s bag? Sometimes, even with a lot of lifehacks, you can’t fit that much in a suitcase. Seriously, even the smallest bag will hold a cosmetic bag, phone, wallet, wet wipes, keys and some other must-have items that you can’t do without.

“Probably the most unusual items in my bag are a ring-shaped hand exerciser and a dematting tool.”

In transport or while working at the computer, you can do hand exercises. And the tool, which was originally bought for my dog, is compact and a great substitute for scissors.

“I don’t know how useful it is, but life has been more fun since I started carrying adhesive googly eyes in my purse.”

“I always carry a clean handkerchief in my purse, and this habit has saved me many times.”

“During dinner, I tried to discreetly scratch my back with an ice cream scoop. My friend pulled an extendable back scratcher out of her bag.”

“I carry not only my laptop and printer in my bag, but also cuticle oil and a file. That way, I’m ready for anything.”

“I often meet cats and dogs in the street, so I keep pet food for these cuties in my bag.”

“A hand fan can be a real lifesaver.”

“I always have my ’Oh heck kit’ with me for all occasions.”

In case the kids get into any trouble while out walking, I keep various medicines, a set of all sorts of band-aids and a vomit bag (in case someone gets sick). © Lost_Apricot_14*9 / Reddit

“I always carry a shoe horn. Comes in very handy when places don’t have shoe horns.”

“I keep a set of small screwdrivers in my bag. The arms on my favorite sunglasses are loose, so I keep the screwdriver on hand to tighten them up as needed.”

“Bought a flat water bottle that fits perfectly in my bag.”

“I have everything in my handbag except the kitchen sink. I always carry disposable toothbrushes with me — very handy.”

“I always keep clean underwear in my bag. Just in case something happens.”

“I always try and carry a fork/knife/chopsticks set and some reusable straws, and they always end up coming in handy.”

“I always have a skipping rope in my bag. I work nights and can get bored.”

“I have a roll of toilet paper in my bag.”

You can take the toilet paper off the cardboard tube and put it into a ziplock baggie. That’s what we do for camping. It packs down a lot once the tube is out. © miss_kp / Reddit

“I often come home from work after dark, so I always keep a reflective waistcoat in my handbag.”

“Instead of a cosmetic bag, I use a lens container where I store my eyeshadow and lip gloss.”

Bonus

Indeed, women’s handbags are just bottomless pouches subjected to Hermione’s Undetectable Extension Charm. Men are sometimes shocked by what they can find in a girl’s clutch (we’re not even talking about backpacks): On a date, I tripped and hurt my knee badly. The girl immediately pulled tissues, antiseptic, band-aid out of her tiny purse. I was in shock, and she took out a chess board with magnetic pieces and said, “Let’s play chess until your knee stops bleeding.” A chess board.

I don’t understand how. There was also a book, an apple, a wallet, and keys in her purse. I still don’t understand how girls do it. Magic. © Not everyone will understand / VK