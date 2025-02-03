23 Men Who Are as Far Removed From Cooking as Gordon Ramsay Is From Ballet

There are men who can cook, like Gordon Ramsay, or Jamie Oliver, and others. Some of these may be men you know, as part of your friends and family circle. That being said, not every man can cook, even if they insist otherwise. Here are some hilarious examples of men whose cooking went wrong.

1. “The night my husband made burgers for the first time. He set off the fire alarm 4 times.”

2. “My husband eats this every once in a while.”

3. “I was making Thai basil chicken, then I turned around for a minute and my brother put blue food dye in it. He’s 19.”

4. “My cousin’s husband’s famous casserole.”

5. “My husband cooked a giant meatball stuffed with spaghetti.”

6. “Came home to a very smoky house. Knocked on my brother’s door asking if he was cooking something and I heard him pause for a second before saying, ’Oh, no!’”

7. “My husband's wrap - peanut butter, applesauce fruit cup and jujubes”

8. “Husband’s turn to cook. I pop in the kitchen for a moment, he says we are out of breadcrumbs. No problem, I say, you can use crackers as a substitute.”

9. “My boyfriend fell asleep making pizza, it cooked for NINE HOURS.”

10. “Father made what he called ’Onion Soup’.”

11. “My brother made this. Unironically, and he defended it.

I don’t know what to say.”

12. “Sardines in Dijon mustard on ice cream cones, courtesy of my father-in-law.”

13. “Asked my boyfriend to bake the croissants for our dinner.”

14. “Tacos in a waffle cone. My husband is very proud of his invention. His taste buds are wrong.”

15. “Behold my husband's abomination. He calls it 'The School Lunch' — crinkle cut fries and cheese on a base of baked beans.”

16. “Cooking an egg with Worcestershire sauce. Ended up making dog food.”

17. “Bruschetta in bed from my BF. He never fails to come up with dodgy experimental dishes from what's in the fridge.”

18. “My husband insisted this chicken was perfectly cooked.”

19. “My husband and I had a no-recipe cupcake baking competition today.”

20. “My pizza is on the left, my husband's single-celled organism is on the right.”

21. Meatballs and sauce!

My dad decided to get into cooking at 50. He asked me to come over and teach him how to make meatballs and sauce. We went through the whole process. By now, the meatballs were finishing in the sauce.

The rest of the family had just arrived, and we were less than an hour from eating. I was outside chatting with family and called out, telling him to give the pot a gentle stir. Instead, he whipped our delicious meatballs to pieces, essentially making a meat sauce. Professor_Rekt / Reddit

22. Just some weird combinations.

My husband makes spaghetti, sauces it, and sets it aside. He then spreads peanut butter on two pieces of toast, ladles a generous amount of the spaghetti onto one slice of the peanut buttered bread, and uses the second slice of peanut buttered bread to make a PB and Spaghetti sandwich. He is also known for pouring maple syrup on white rice. Not sure which of these crimes is worse. kepajoy / Reddit



23. Can't handle the heat.

I was making quesadillas for my parents. I left the kitchen for FIVE MINUTES. When I come back and open the kitchen doors, and the air is burning my eyes. Like, onions jacked up, times 100. I look at my dad, and ask, “What did you do?” He looked at me, very sheepishly, and said, “I only added three…”

A while before, a friend of my mom's had gifted me a jalapeño pepper plant. Dad put three peppers, seeds and all, into the sauce. We adulterated that sauce with a full container of plain yogurt, with another one on the side, and it was still insanely hot. Mom took the leftovers, put them in ice-cube trays, and used *one* per pot of soup/stew/sauce. I miss my dad. Good memory. ranger24 / Reddit