20 People Whose Day Went From Good to Catastrophic in No Time

We’ve all heard it: bad things happen to good people. And yeah, it’s true—sometimes life just loves to throw curveballs at the people who least deserve it. So, to prove that point, we gathered 20 photos that’ll make you wonder what exactly the universe is up to. Spoiler alert: It’s not on their side.

1. “Decided to make Thanksgiving dinner at my apartment this year.”

2. “My legs after mowing my lawn while it was still wet.”

3. “Decided to wrap some presents. The store is over an hour away.”

4. “This glass table survived 10 years, moving to 4 different cities. It did not survive the mac & cheese.”

5. “I bought them only 4 weeks ago.”

6. “Asked a stranger to take a cute photo of me and my husband and wasn’t til later I realized this was all that was captured.”

“This was the only photo of ‘us’ at the gum wall.”

7. “How I found my luggage when I arrive in my country.”

8. “My tired mother accidentally washed a loaf of bread with her laundry.”

9. “Was wrapping up a kitchen project and I dropped something on our glass range.”

10. “Work party cancelled because of low attendance. I made a Yule log and tiramisu cake.”

11. “My wife’s fortune cookie.”

12. “Just pulled the ’cat proof’ cover off of my computer chair.”

13. “Left the stove on accidentally for 5 hours, noticed when I came back home. There goes my gas bill... at least I didn’t burn my place down.”

14. “Some person cut my Christmas lights the day after getting them out.”

15. “Lost my Apple Watch a few days ago.. boyfriend just found it.”

16. “My 5-year-old son got upset that it was his bedtime and threw a 50-cent yo-yo at my 77” Sony OLED. The yo-yo won, and the TV’s done."

17. “I walked through a cornfield.”

18. “Fiancé spent 4 hours preparing soup from scratch, only for the glass bowl to break in the soup.”

19. “2 minutes after I bought my breakfast and left it outside.”

20. “Just found out my favorite spoon is pewter.”