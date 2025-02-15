29 Cars Ranked by How Much They Cost to Maintain

Owning a car isn’t just about driving, it’s about keeping it running, too. Think of it like raising a kid. It takes effort, money, and patience. Some cars? They’re easy to manage. Others? Total drama queens. Let’s see which ones save you money and which will send your budget into a tailspin.

Consumer Reports’ Big Reveal

In their 2023 Annual Auto Survey, Consumer Reports asked car owners to share how much they spent on maintenance during the first five years and the second five years of owning their cars. The findings? Eye-opening. The difference in maintenance costs between brands can add up to thousands of dollars over ten years. Unsurprisingly, luxury cars top the list for expensive upkeep.

Why Some Cars Cost More to Maintain

Car maintenance isn’t random. A few key factors make all the difference: Brand Reliability: Some brands (like Toyota) are famous for dependability. Others? Not so much.

Some brands (like Toyota) are famous for dependability. Others? Not so much. Luxury vs. Simplicity: Fancy features mean fancy repair bills. That heated massage seat? Cool—until it breaks.

Fancy features mean fancy repair bills. That heated massage seat? Cool—until it breaks. Age & Mileage: Older cars and high-mileage vehicles naturally need more TLC.

Older cars and high-mileage vehicles naturally need more TLC. Parts & Labor: Standardized parts (Toyota, Honda) = cheaper fixes. Specialized parts (BMW, Mercedes) = $$$. For example, BMWs and Mercedes often need costly imported parts and skilled labor. Meanwhile, Toyotas use more common parts, making repairs faster and cheaper.

Top 5 Cars With the Highest Maintenance Costs

These are the "lobster dinner" cars. High-maintenance and pricey: Land Rover – $19,250 over 10 years. Equivalent to buying a used car. BMW – $9,500 over 10 years. The “Ultimate Driving Machine” comes at a price. Mercedes-Benz – $10,525. Luxury mechanics love your business. Audi – $9,890. Sleek design, steep repair bills. Porsche – $14,090. Thrills on the road, chills at the repair shop.

Top 5 Cars With the Lowest Maintenance Costs

Budget-friendly champs that won’t drain your savings: Tesla – $4,035 over 10 years. Fewer moving parts = fewer problems. Buick – $4,900. Dependable and affordable. Toyota – $4,900. The gold standard in reliability. Lincoln – $5,040. Reliable, year after year. Ford – $5,400. Solid all-American choice.

Luxury Cars: Are They Worth the Expense?

Sure, luxury cars turn heads. But they also empty wallets. Brands like BMW, Mercedes, and Audi are notorious for sky-high repair costs. Even routine maintenance, oil changes, brake replacements, can set you back thousands. Take Land Rover, for instance. People love their off-road abilities and upscale interiors. But when something breaks? You’re in for a hefty bill. Unless you’re rolling in cash, think twice about that high-maintenance lifestyle.

29 Cars Ranked by How Much They Cost to Maintain

The Importance of Regular Maintenance to Reduce Costs

Think of regular car maintenance as giving your car the TLC it deserves. It’s not flashy or exciting, but it’s the key to saving money and avoiding headaches in the long run. Skipping basic upkeep? That’s like ignoring a strange noise in your house, it might seem fine now, but eventually, things will break down. And when they do, the fix will cost way more than it would’ve if you caught the problem early. Here’s what regular maintenance can do for you: Prevent Costly Repairs: Routine tasks like oil changes, tire rotations, and fluid checks keep small problems from turning into major (and expensive) breakdowns.

Routine tasks like oil changes, tire rotations, and fluid checks keep small problems from turning into major (and expensive) breakdowns. Improve Performance: A well-maintained car runs smoother, uses fuel more efficiently, and feels better to drive.

A well-maintained car runs smoother, uses fuel more efficiently, and feels better to drive. Extend Your Car’s Life: Just like staying active and eating healthy helps people live longer, regular care makes your car last longer, too.

Just like staying active and eating healthy helps people live longer, regular care makes your car last longer, too. Reduce Stress: No one likes being stranded on the side of the road or hit with an unexpected repair bill. Maintenance helps you avoid those surprises. The takeaway? Treat your car like a partner. When you give it regular attention and care, it’ll return the favor with reliability, longevity, and fewer costly surprises. A little effort now means a smoother, stress-free ride in the future.

Common Repairs and Their Price Tags

Here’s what you can expect for typical fixes: Brake Pads: $150–$300

$150–$300 Oil Change: $50–$100

$50–$100 Battery Replacement: $75–$200

$75–$200 Timing Belt Replacement: $500–$1,000

$500–$1,000 Suspension Repairs: $1,000+ Luxury cars? Multiply those numbers. For example, Porsche brake pads can cost around $800—more than double the price for a regular car.

Used vs. New Cars: How Maintenance Costs Compare

When choosing between new or used, consider this: New Cars: Lower maintenance early on, thanks to warranties (usually 3–5 years). You’ll pay little to nothing for repairs in this period.

Lower maintenance early on, thanks to warranties (usually 3–5 years). You’ll pay little to nothing for repairs in this period. Used Cars: Cheaper upfront, but repairs can add up. Always get a pre-purchase inspection. Example: A used Honda is a great deal, but a 10-year-old model might need major work, like a timing belt replacement. New cars, while pricier, offer peace of mind for those first few years.

How to Budget for Car Maintenance in the Long Run

Think of car maintenance budgeting like prepping for those surprise pizza nights, you know they’re going to happen, but you’re never quite sure when. The same goes for car repairs. Planning ahead saves you from scrambling when that check engine light pops on (always at the worst time, right?). A good rule of thumb is to stash away $50–$100 per month for maintenance. The exact amount depends on a few things: Your Car’s Age: Older cars need more love (and cash).

Older cars need more love (and cash). Your Car’s Style: Fancy cars = fancy repair bills.

Fancy cars = fancy repair bills. Your Driving Habits: Long commutes or rough driving conditions? Plan for more frequent upkeep. Treat this like a piggy bank for your car. Small contributions add up, and when the time comes for an oil change, new tires, or a “whoops, I hit a pothole” repair, you’ll be ready. Newer Cars? Build Your Fund Now: If your car’s still under warranty, you’re in luck! Use this time to build up your maintenance fund for when those covered repairs turn into out-of-pocket expenses. Think of it as a head start. Future you—facing a $1,000 timing belt replacement—will be glad you planned ahead.

If your car’s still under warranty, you’re in luck! Use this time to build up your maintenance fund for when those covered repairs turn into out-of-pocket expenses. Think of it as a head start. Future you—facing a $1,000 timing belt replacement—will be glad you planned ahead. Why It’s Worth It: Without a budget, surprise repairs can hit hard. Having a dedicated fund keeps you stress-free and helps you avoid dipping into savings or emergency funds. Plus, a well-maintained car runs better, lasts longer, and saves you money in the long run. So, whether it’s for "brake pad day" or "oops, that pothole got me" day, your maintenance stash is like insurance for your ride. Trust us, you’ll thank yourself when the time comes.

Tips for Keeping Your Maintenance Costs Low

Keeping your car in great shape doesn’t have to cost a fortune. With a little effort and smart habits, you can save money while avoiding major headaches. Here’s how: Stick to the Schedule: Your car’s maintenance schedule is like your favorite TV series. Skip an episode (or service), and you’ll miss something important. Regular oil changes, tire rotations, and inspections are key.

Your car’s maintenance schedule is like your favorite TV series. Skip an episode (or service), and you’ll miss something important. Regular oil changes, tire rotations, and inspections are key. Try DIY for the Basics: Got some confidence with tools? Learn to handle simple tasks like changing wiper blades or air filters. These quick fixes cost less when you do them yourself.

Got some confidence with tools? Learn to handle simple tasks like changing wiper blades or air filters. These quick fixes cost less when you do them yourself. Shop Around for Repairs: When bigger repairs come up, don’t settle for the first estimate. Get a few quotes, just like you’d search for the best deal on pizza.

When bigger repairs come up, don’t settle for the first estimate. Get a few quotes, just like you’d search for the best deal on pizza. Drive Gently: Pretend you’re driving your grandma around. Be smooth with the gas and brakes—it’ll extend the life of your tires and brake pads.

Pretend you’re driving your grandma around. Be smooth with the gas and brakes—it’ll extend the life of your tires and brake pads. Don’t Cut Corners on Parts: Cheap, low-quality parts might save you money upfront, but they can cause bigger problems later. Invest in good-quality replacements to avoid repeat repairs. A little maintenance here and there goes a long way. Treat your car right, and it’ll reward you with a longer life and fewer surprises. Your wallet will thank you!

Picking the Right Car for Your Budget

Think about your priorities. Do you need: A reliable commuter? Go with a Toyota or Honda.

A family SUV? Check out Chevrolet or Buick.

A sporty luxury car? Be prepared for high costs. Research maintenance costs, reliability ratings, and reviews before buying. The right car should fit both your lifestyle and your wallet. Owning a car doesn’t have to drain your bank account. By choosing a reliable brand, staying on top of maintenance, and driving smart, you can save money and enjoy the ride. Whether you’re driving a trusty Toyota or a flashy BMW, remember: a little care goes a long way, for your car and your wallet.