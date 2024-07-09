30 Amazon Promo Codes for July You’ll Love to Check Out

7 hours ago

Looking to snag a deal on tech gadgets, gems for your fluffy fella, or self-care essentials? We’ve got you covered. These promo codes will definitely make your wallet do a happy dance. Don’t miss out!

1. Home finds

Silicone egg scrubbing brush

Save 50% with a promo code 50VB8MNE (valid July 3 through July 12)

Mini tumblers with straws and lids (12-pack)

Save 50% with a promo code 50TSA2YW (valid July 4 through July 14)

Electric spin scrubber with an extension arm that is perfect for cleaning bathrooms

Save 50% with a promo code 50XWYKZ2 (valid July 4 through July 11)

Solar outdoor hanging lanterns for your yard

Save 50% with a promo code 50PFUKNA (valid July 4 through July 11)

Stainless steel Japanese barbecue tongs (2 pieces)

Save 50% with a promo code 506ZQGSD (valid July 4 through July 31)

Heat-resistant foldable rest for lids and spoons.

Save 50% with a promo code 50HMIKRJ (valid July 4 through July 31)

Cat & dog scratching door protector

Save 30% with a promo code 30YVSWC5 (valid July 5 through July 15)

Soft-to-the-touch silk pillowcase

Save 50% with a promo code 509W7DIB (valid July 5 through July 15)

Transparent Q-tip dispenser (set of 3)

Save 50% with a promo code 50QBIXZP (valid July 5 through July 10)

Extended silicone soap dish

Save 50% with a promo code 50O9OHM6 (valid through July 14)

Silicone heat-resistant spatula set (includes a solid and a slotted spatula)

Save 20% with a promo code 20GSVLTD (valid July 5 through July 11)

Super absorbent stone dish drying mat

Save 50% with a promo code 50TMH93N (valid July 5 through July 31)

2. Self-care products

Easy-to-use, waterproof electric razor

Save 50% with a promo code 508KOYA1 (valid July 4 through August 1)

USB-rechargeable electric makeup brush cleaner

Save 50% with a promo code 501VIPMA (valid July 4 through July 7)

Cordless hair & beard trimmer with 4 guide combs

Save 50% with a promo code 50T56LY6 (valid July 5 through July 31)

Portable collapsible wig holder

Save 50% with a promo code 501KHNNE (valid July 5 through July 12)

Superfast makeup brush cleaner machine

Save 50% with a promo code 50XJJO1O (valid July 5 through July 19)

3. Office and school supplies

Mini hole puncher that can easily punch 10 sheets

Save 10% with a promo code 104MDYEA (valid July 4 through July 15)

Pull-out desktop keyboard tray

Save 25 % with a promo code 252K67VU (valid July 5 through August 3)

Foldable desk extender

Save 30% with a promo code 30W5ZH83 (valid July 5 through August 3)

4. Technical gadgets

4K projector with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Save 50% with a promo code 50W2GO5A (valid July 4 through July10)

Handy charging station for multiple devices

Save 50% with a promo code 50Y6BJ92 (valid July 4 through July 11)

3-in-1 magnetic adjustable-angle wireless charging station

Save 50% with a promo code 50UDGNTE (valid July through July 14)

Under-cabinet wireless LED lighting

Save 30% with a promo code 30Z4PDBV (valid July 5 through July 14)

Floor-standing light with dimming and color-tempering features

Save 50% with a promo code 50AX5UB1 (valid July 5 through August 2)

5. Products for pets

Interactive catnip cat toys

Save 50% with a promo code 45K9GZUU (valid July 4 through July 14)

Antianxiety glow-in-the-dark bean bag sofa for pets

Save 50% with a promo code 5023VN5T (valid July 5 through July 31)

Automatic cat feeder for 2 cats with 2 stainless steel bowls

Save 45% with a promo code (valid July 5 through August 3)

Dental wipes for cats & dogs

Save 50% with a promo code 503UHVXC (valid July 5 through July 25)

Eco-friendly cardboard scratching pad for cats

Save 45% with a promo code 45K9GZUU (valid July 4 through July 14)

There you have it! Summer is a great time to indulge yourself in some shopping sprees, and we hope that our promo codes make it even more delightful.

Bright Side gets commissions for purchases made through the links in this post. The prices and discounts displayed in this article may change without further notice.

Preview photo credit angelina / Amazon

