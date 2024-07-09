30 Amazon Promo Codes for July You’ll Love to Check Out
1. Home finds
Silicone egg scrubbing brush
Save 50% with a promo code 50VB8MNE (valid July 3 through July 12)
Mini tumblers with straws and lids (12-pack)
Save 50% with a promo code 50TSA2YW (valid July 4 through July 14)
Electric spin scrubber with an extension arm that is perfect for cleaning bathrooms
Save 50% with a promo code 50XWYKZ2 (valid July 4 through July 11)
Solar outdoor hanging lanterns for your yard
Save 50% with a promo code 50PFUKNA (valid July 4 through July 11)
Stainless steel Japanese barbecue tongs (2 pieces)
Save 50% with a promo code 506ZQGSD (valid July 4 through July 31)
Heat-resistant foldable rest for lids and spoons.
Save 50% with a promo code 50HMIKRJ (valid July 4 through July 31)
Cat & dog scratching door protector
Save 30% with a promo code 30YVSWC5 (valid July 5 through July 15)
Soft-to-the-touch silk pillowcase
Save 50% with a promo code 509W7DIB (valid July 5 through July 15)
Transparent Q-tip dispenser (set of 3)
Save 50% with a promo code 50QBIXZP (valid July 5 through July 10)
Extended silicone soap dish
Save 50% with a promo code 50O9OHM6 (valid through July 14)
Silicone heat-resistant spatula set (includes a solid and a slotted spatula)
Save 20% with a promo code 20GSVLTD (valid July 5 through July 11)
Super absorbent stone dish drying mat
Save 50% with a promo code 50TMH93N (valid July 5 through July 31)
2. Self-care products
Easy-to-use, waterproof electric razor
Save 50% with a promo code 508KOYA1 (valid July 4 through August 1)
USB-rechargeable electric makeup brush cleaner
Save 50% with a promo code 501VIPMA (valid July 4 through July 7)
Cordless hair & beard trimmer with 4 guide combs
Save 50% with a promo code 50T56LY6 (valid July 5 through July 31)
Portable collapsible wig holder
Save 50% with a promo code 501KHNNE (valid July 5 through July 12)
Superfast makeup brush cleaner machine
Save 50% with a promo code 50XJJO1O (valid July 5 through July 19)
3. Office and school supplies
Mini hole puncher that can easily punch 10 sheets
Save 10% with a promo code 104MDYEA (valid July 4 through July 15)
Pull-out desktop keyboard tray
Save 25 % with a promo code 252K67VU (valid July 5 through August 3)
Foldable desk extender
Save 30% with a promo code 30W5ZH83 (valid July 5 through August 3)
4. Technical gadgets
4K projector with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
Save 50% with a promo code 50W2GO5A (valid July 4 through July10)
Handy charging station for multiple devices
Save 50% with a promo code 50Y6BJ92 (valid July 4 through July 11)
3-in-1 magnetic adjustable-angle wireless charging station
Save 50% with a promo code 50UDGNTE (valid July through July 14)
Under-cabinet wireless LED lighting
Save 30% with a promo code 30Z4PDBV (valid July 5 through July 14)
Floor-standing light with dimming and color-tempering features
Save 50% with a promo code 50AX5UB1 (valid July 5 through August 2)
5. Products for pets
Interactive catnip cat toys
Save 50% with a promo code 45K9GZUU (valid July 4 through July 14)
Antianxiety glow-in-the-dark bean bag sofa for pets
Save 50% with a promo code 5023VN5T (valid July 5 through July 31)
Automatic cat feeder for 2 cats with 2 stainless steel bowls
Save 45% with a promo code (valid July 5 through August 3)
Dental wipes for cats & dogs
Save 50% with a promo code 503UHVXC (valid July 5 through July 25)
Eco-friendly cardboard scratching pad for cats
Save 45% with a promo code 45K9GZUU (valid July 4 through July 14)
