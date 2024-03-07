7 Ways That Can Help You Spot a Fake Item

The market for counterfeit goods is incredibly large, ranging from Adidas trainers and Louis Vuitton bags to Chanel perfumes and make-up. Marketers work hard to convince us to pay a fortune for these products, while others take advantage of this situation and offer the same products at ridiculous prices. Although knock-offs are often difficult to distinguish from the originals, counterfeits can be dangerous, as they do not pass the necessary controls and certifications.

1. Adidas sneakers

  • The eyelets on original Adidas shoes are not made of metal, except on some older models. Also, don’t forget to count the number of eyelets— authentic models always have six on children’s and women’s shoes and seven on men’s shoes.
  • Check the logo on the back. It should cover the entire back surface and it should look clear. Counterfeit products often have a small, deformed, and misspelled logo.
  • Pay attention to the shape of the back of the shoe. On originals, this part is flat, while on counterfeits it is usually rounded. Also, note that Adidas has not released shoes with labels on the back of the heel for several years, so genuine shoes should not have them.
  • Check the serial number, which can be found on the tongue tag of the shoe. A genuine pair will have two different numbers for the right and left shoe. On counterfeits, you will often find the same one for both shoes.

2. Chanel perfume

  • First, check the appearance of the bottle. The label on the original should have raised lettering and be perfectly aligned. Check the small collar on the neck of the bottle; it should be centered.
  • Look at the base of the bottle. The printing should be error-free and located exactly in the center of the bottle, not on the side. Compare the batch code and the barcode. On the original version, you will find the barcode on the back and also on the base of the unopened perfume box.

3. Louis Vuitton bags

  • Make sure the pattern is evenly distributed throughout the bag. The design should look uniform and be a mirror reflection of itself throughout the bag. If a circle is cut on one side of the bag, it should be cut in the same place on the other side.
  • Check if the LV logos are reversed on the back of the bag. Since Louis Vuitton bags are made from a single continuous strip of leather, the LV logos are positioned correctly on the front and reversed on the back of the bag.
  • Inspect the clasps. They should be made of genuine metal with a gold finish.

4. MAC lipstick

  • Check the box. The name of the shade and barcode should be indicated on the label.
  • Read the serial number on the base of the lipstick. Authentic MAC lipsticks have serial numbers beginning with A, B, or C, usually followed by 2 digits, such as A44 or B32.
  • Check the MAC logo on the lid. The authentic MAC logo should look almost etched into the lid of the lipstick, and the font should be much smaller in height, with the letters placed very close together. The dots on either side of the letter «A» should also be perfectly round.
  • Smell the lipstick. If it’s authentic, you’ll notice a mild vanilla scent. Counterfeit MAC lipsticks may smell fruity or sweet.

5. Cartier Love bracelet

  • On authentic Cartier jewelry, you will find a stamp indicating the type of metal, such as Au 750 or 750 for 18k gold, and Pt 950 or 950 for platinum.
  • A genuine Cartier Love bracelet weighs between 1 and 1.3 ounces, depending on the design.
  • Check the serial number. In addition to the standard hallmark found on all Cartier jewelry, both halves of the Love bracelet will bear the bracelet’s serial number.

6. Crocs

  • Check the logo. Genuine Crocs have a Duke logo printed on the insole. There should be 2 eyes and 6 uniform protrusions on the back, and 2 hands, each with 3 toes, should be visible.
  • Genuine Crocs have circular protrusions on the insole to promote circulation.
  • Check the sole of the shoe. On authentic footwear, there should be a Crocs logo in the center of the sole on one side.

7. Levi’s jeans

  • Check the label for errors. On authentic Levi’s, the model, waist, and size are always indicated in black lettering. This is because a general label is created first, and then these characteristics are printed on each specific pair of jeans.
  • The leather label will not be too light or too dark, and the lettering will not fade with wear.
  • Labels that are not centered or misspellings are additional signs that the jeans could be counterfeit.

