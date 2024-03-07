7 Ways That Can Help You Spot a Fake Item

The market for counterfeit goods is incredibly large, ranging from Adidas trainers and Louis Vuitton bags to Chanel perfumes and make-up. Marketers work hard to convince us to pay a fortune for these products, while others take advantage of this situation and offer the same products at ridiculous prices. Although knock-offs are often difficult to distinguish from the originals, counterfeits can be dangerous, as they do not pass the necessary controls and certifications.