8 Dog Breeds So Similar, Even Experts Are Fooled

Dogs are the most diverse animals on the planet, with nearly 400 domestic breeds officially recognized around the world. Pretty wild, right? But even with all that variety, a lot of them look super similar. Take Spaniels, Boxers, and Pekingese, for example—they might seem alike at first glance but can be different. Don’t worry, we’re not here to turn you into dog experts or anything. We just want to help you spot the differences between look-alike pups.

1. Lhasa Apso and Shih Tzu

The Lhasa Apso and the Shih Tzu are two breeds that can be tough to tell apart, and that’s because their histories are so closely linked. A lot of people think the Shih Tzu came from crossing a Lhasa Apso with a Chinese breed, like a Pug or a Pekingese. Lhasa Apsos are ancient dogs from Tibet, and it’s well-known that Tibetan leaders often gave these little dogs as gifts to Chinese royalty.

How you can tell them apart: Figuring out which is which takes a sharp eye, but the easiest way is to check out their faces—Lhasa Apsos have longer snouts. You can also feel the difference: Shih Tzus have soft, silky coats, while Lhasa Apsos have coats that feel harder to the touch.

2. Boxer and Cane Corso

How you can tell them apart:



A Boxer is smaller in size and shorter in height compared to a Cane Corso. One of the Boxer’s standout features is its lower jaw, which sticks out slightly beyond its upper jaw, giving it a distinct undershot bite. On the other hand, a Cane Corso is larger and more imposing, with a heavier build. Its upper lips are quite droopy and hang down, covering the lower jaw. This feature gives the Cane Corso a more serious, almost solemn expression, while Boxers tend to have a more playful, alert look.

3. Pekingese and Japanese Chin

How you can tell them apart:



The Pekingese has a nearly flat face, giving it a very distinct look. It’s also slightly larger overall, but its body is shorter and more compact. In contrast, the Japanese Chin has a more delicate appearance. Its forehead is slightly rounded, which softens its facial features and sets it apart from the Pekingese’s flatter face. This gives the Japanese Chin a more refined and elegant look, while the Pekingese appears more sturdy and bold.

4. Malamute and Siberian Husky

How you can tell them apart:



An Alaskan Malamute stands out with its large, bulky head and ears that are rounded at the tips and set farther apart. This gives the Malamute a strong, powerful appearance, perfect for heavy work like pulling sleds over long distances. A Siberian Husky, on the other hand, has a sleeker build with long, thin legs, making it more suited for speed. Its tail is another key feature—it’s usually curled down rather than held high. The Husky’s overall look is lighter and more agile compared to the Malamute’s rugged and sturdy frame.

5. Rough Collie and Sheltie

How you can tell them apart: A Rough Collie is taller and larger than a Sheltie, with a more elegant and commanding presence. One of its standout features is its face, which is narrower and longer, giving it a sleek and refined look. A Sheltie, or Shetland Sheepdog, is smaller in size and has a shorter, wider head. This gives the Sheltie a softer, more compact appearance, making it look like a miniature version of the Rough Collie—but with its unique charm.

6. French Bulldog and Boston Terrier

How you can tell them apart:



A French Bulldog is more squat, stocky, and compact, with a shorter overall build. Its head and face are covered in deep wrinkles, which are one of its most distinctive features. The Frenchie also has a broad, muscular body that gives it a sturdy appearance. A Boston Terrier, on the other hand, is sleeker and more refined. Its paws are longer and thinner, adding to its elegant build. Unlike the French Bulldog, the Boston Terrier has smoother cheeks and a smooth, flat forehead, giving it a cleaner and less wrinkled look.

7. Pit Bull and Staffordshire Terrier

How you can tell them apart:



An American Pit Bull Terrier has a leaner build with a less massive body and shorter legs, giving it a more athletic and compact appearance. Its overall structure is lighter, making it look more agile. In contrast, an American Staffordshire Terrier is larger and more muscular. This breed has longer legs, a wider chest, and a sturdier frame, making it appear more powerful and robust compared to the Pit Bull. These differences give the AmStaff a bulkier and more solid look overall.

8. Bernese Mountain Dog and Australian Shepherd

How you can tell them apart:



A Bernese Mountain Dog is known for its large, massive head with a wide and rounded forehead, giving it a strong and majestic appearance. Its thick, fluffy coat adds to its overall size and makes it perfect for colder climates. An Australian Shepherd, on the other hand, is smaller and more agile. Its coat is of medium length and waterproof, which makes it well-suited for outdoor activities in various weather conditions. The Aussie’s build is lighter and more athletic compared to the Bernese’s sturdy and imposing frame.