9 Common Myths About Pets That We Continue to Believe In

It is believed that dogs and cats hate each other. But this is not true. Although dogs and cats are often portrayed as enemies, if you introduce them properly, they can get along just fine.

Let’s say you have a cat and you take a dog into your home. Or, conversely, you have a dog and you want a cat. The most important thing is that the cat should have a dog-free zone. This is necessary until both animals accept each other as family members.

In this zone, you need to place the cat’s bed, food, and water. It’s good if your home has many high places where the cat can easily climb. Cats by nature like to rest and hide in high places, and this is especially important during the process of acquaintance.