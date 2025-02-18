I think, I can never earn over which I paid by my precedent employer, but I was wrong, world is so large to try their fate. but now I am making $52/h even more,and easily earn minimum $1300/week, on the experience everyone must try to do work online, easy way to earn, here's an example.
9 Common Myths About Pets That We Continue to Believe In
Cats are afraid of cucumbers.
Not long ago, social media was flooded with videos of cats jumping from cucumbers. This was how the myth emerged that cats are afraid of this vegetable. Animal behaviorist Jill Goldman explained that cucumbers cause a natural startle reaction in cats because animals don’t usually see cucumbers on the floor.
Imagine a friend sneaking up behind you and shouting in your ear, “Boo!” Or poking a finger under your ribs. You’re not afraid of that person, but the sudden nudge can be frightening. It’s the same with cats and cucumbers.
Dogs wag their tails when they are happy.
Many of us think that a dog wags its tail when it’s happy. In fact, tail wagging can mean many different things, and it’s important to see how your dog does it. Also pay attention to your dog’s ears, eyes, and body position to understand their true emotion.
For example, a 2013 study found that vigorous tail wagging to the right usually signifies joy caused by seeing the owner. But a slow wag of the tail halfway down can indicate fear or insecurity.
Rabbits should eat lots of carrots.
They shouldn’t. Rabbits should be fed carrots only occasionally. Their diet consists of plenty of hay and/or grass, leafy greens and a small amount of special food.
A cat’s teeth shouldn’t be brushed.
Some people think brushing a cat’s teeth is silly and funny. But you won’t laugh when your pet’s stale breath makes your eyes water.
Brushing your cat’s teeth regularly not only freshens their breath, but also reduces the risk of oral diseases. You need to keep a close eye on your cat’s teeth and gums. Ask your vet to teach you how to brush your furry one’s teeth.
Dogs and cats can’t be friends.
It is believed that dogs and cats hate each other. But this is not true. Although dogs and cats are often portrayed as enemies, if you introduce them properly, they can get along just fine.
Let’s say you have a cat and you take a dog into your home. Or, conversely, you have a dog and you want a cat. The most important thing is that the cat should have a dog-free zone. This is necessary until both animals accept each other as family members.
In this zone, you need to place the cat’s bed, food, and water. It’s good if your home has many high places where the cat can easily climb. Cats by nature like to rest and hide in high places, and this is especially important during the process of acquaintance.
Cats purr when they’re happy.
Rats are dirty animals.
A cat must give birth before it is spayed.
This is a myth. In fact, female cats don’t actually benefit from having a litter before they are spayed. Having a litter can put a cat’s life at risk from complications that may arise from giving birth. Also, a female cat’s heat cycle can last 7 to 10 days and can occur every few weeks.
It is also believed that after spaying, cats become fat and lazy. In fact, animals gain weight due to overeating and lack of exercise, and this has nothing to do with spaying. The operation improves the cat’s health and prolongs its life.
All cats are loners.
They aren’t. Street cats are solitary hunters, but most prefer to live in a colony near a food source. Studies of barn cats showed that these colonies are established by a founding female, her daughters and their kittens. When the males reach 18 months of age, they leave the “clan” territory and strike out on their own.
Which facts were new to you?
