9 Gorgeous Manicure Ideas That Will Level Up Your Style

Imagine the situation: you've made an appointment with a manicurist, come there and suddenly realize that you don't know what manicure you want to get. Luckily, this year there are plenty of cool trendy designs for every taste.

"Chocolate" nails

One of the trendiest colors of this year is brown and all its shades. Influencers even nicknamed this manicure chocolate nails. And depending on the season, you can choose a lighter or darker tone. And of course, this saturated color is perfect for fall.

Floral design

Floral design is associated with summer, but you can wear it in other seasons too, so why limit your choice? Besides, floral manicures are almost a classic. Flowers can be painted or glued on, or you can combine both techniques in one manicure design.

Sparkling design

Summer is the perfect time to play with glitter and shine. After all, thanks to the sun, all the glitter and crystals that you apply to your nails will shine so much brighter. If you're afraid of going overboard, you can start by arranging small, neat crystals on each nail. But if you want more, experiment freely with different shapes, sizes and colors of sparkles.

Cowboy design

When it comes to a neat nail design, many people think about geometric designs. They were popular for a very long time, however, now it is a past century now. It's better to pay attention to country themes. Many fashionistas admire the animalistic cow print in brown tones. The design can be done both on all nails and only on one nail.

Long and sharp nails

You can't say that short nails are a thing of the past. This length will always be a classic, because it suits any occasion. But, to be honest, sometimes it looks boring. If you want to be on trend, long stiletto nails are the way to go. You don't need to decorate them, even a basic monochrome coating on this length looks spectacular.

3D design

If you are bored with smooth nails, you should try something more interesting - 3D design. It opens up a lot of opportunities for creativity and fantasy. It also combines well with any other trends, whether it's chrome, colored French manicure or something else. In addition, you can decorate your manicure with 3D shapes - butterflies, bows, bears and more.

Chrome design

Chrome designs started gaining popularity back in 2023. However, this season it has gone beyond just silver or gold nails. Fashion experts recommend trying colored and pastel chrome. As well as small chrome details - for example, abstract drops or regular stripes.

Berry design

The season of local tasty and sweet berries has already finished. But you can have a manicure with strawberries or just of berry colors right now. Moreover, according to experts, this has been one of the most popular trends for last 2 years.

Flirty manicure

"It's always hard to find time to do my own nails because I’m busy making everyone else’s nails cute! Hand-painted bows by me!"

This year, there are a lot of feminine designs on trend. And this trend touched the sphere of manicure as well. Fashionistas add beads, glitter and other elements to their nails. But the hottest hit is manicure with bows. They can be painted or glued to the nails.